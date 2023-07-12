Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Okta: Buy The Dip

Jul. 12, 2023 3:45 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • Cloud security firm Okta has seen a decline in customer growth, which it attributes to the macro environment, but competition may also be a factor.
  • Despite this, Okta has reported strong earnings, beating both revenue and EPS estimates last quarter, and has increased its full-year revenue and EPS forecast.
  • OKTA stock is currently undervalued, trading at under 4.5x next year’s revenue projections, making it a potential buyout candidate.

Okta sign, logo on headquarters building of identity and access management software company.

Michael Vi

Back in February, I wrote that a low bar and fixable problems bode well for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The stock had performed well until the end of May, but since it has given back its gains and

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.69K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.