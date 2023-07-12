Michael Vi

Back in February, I wrote that a low bar and fixable problems bode well for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The stock had performed well until the end of May, but since it has given back its gains and then some and is now down about -5% since my original write-up. Let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, OKTA is a cloud security firm that helps customers authenticate and manage user identifications for apps and services across multiple devices. Its solution works with public clouds, on-premises infrastructures, and hybrid clouds.

The company’s Workforce Identity Cloud helps clients secure their workforce and create secure environments to collaborate with partner networks. It offers a number of different modules, ranging from a SSO single sign-on priced at $2 per month per user up to identity governance with unlimited flows for $11 per month per user. It also offers an advanced sever access solution for $15 per server per month. Pricing for its Workforce Identity Cloud offerings can be found here.

Through its May 2021 acquisition of Auth0, OKTA also has a Customer Identity Cloud that companies use to provide secure environments for their customers or end users. The firm offers Enterprise, B2C Plan, and B2B plans.

Rollercoaster Ride

OKTA has reported earnings twice since I last wrote about it, rallying 13.5% the following session after reporting its Q4 results in early March, then falling -17.1% the next session after it announced results at the end of May.

OKTA beat both revenue and EPS estimates both quarters, although by a larger amount in Q4 compared to Q1. Given the stock reaction, one would think that perhaps OKTA missed estimates or lowered guidance when it reported its Q1 results. However, it actually beat and raised. Its Q1 revenue grew 25% to $518 million, topping the consensus by $7 million. Adjusted EPS of 22 cents, meanwhile, easily soared past the analyst consensus of 12 cents.

Looking ahead, OKTA increased its full-year revenue forecast to $2.175-2.185 billion, representing growth of 17-18%, from prior guidance of $2.150-2.170 billion. The analyst consensus was for revenue of $2.17 billion at the time. The firm also increased its EPS guidance to a range of 88-93 cents from a prior outlook of 74-79 cents. The consensus was for 76 cents at the time.

The company also offered Q2 guidance, but that too was above analyst expectations. It forecast revenue of between $533-535 million and adjusted EPS of 21-22 cents. At the time, analysts were looking for revenue of $528.8 million and EPS of 16 cents.

So why the big downward move in the stock following its Q1 results? One reason is that the company has been seeing declining customer growth. Customer growth has continued to decelerate, going from 48% (800 additions) in Q1 FY23, to 26% growth (600 additions) in Q2 FY23, 22% growth (650 additions) in Q3 FY23, 17% growth (550 additions) in Q4 FY23, and 14% growth (450 additions) in Q1 FY24.

The company blamed the macro environment for the current growth deceleration in adding new customers, although the worry is that competition is behind the deceleration and not the economy. Microsoft (MSFT) also continues to be on investors' minds, and it discussed a new product at its Builder conference around SIEM (Security information and event management), which could be viewed as a competitive threat.

On its Q1 earnings call, the company was asked about the impact of competition given the decline in deal size and its net revenue retention slipping to 117% in the quarter from 120% the prior quarter. The analyst also noted that OKTA wasn’t the cheapest product out there and asked if it needed to change its premium product strategy.

CEO Todd McKinnon responded, saying:

“We hear that narrative as well. And it's interesting, we just don't see it in the data. The win rates remain strong. I mentioned the average deal size ticking down a little bit, but the unit price we get has stayed consistent. So when we look at the data holistically and be rigorous at it and really something we do culturally, which is check our assumptions and make sure we're seeing the world as it is, we just don't see it. That being the case, we think the right strategy is continue to build the best products for identity use cases broadly and package them and sell them as we sell them and make sure that we keep delivering that leadership position to the market. But listen, I mean, we want to win and we're rigorous in our analysis. And we do make sure we look at things with an open mind, that we're executing the best strategy, but we think our strategy and approach, based on all the data and based on what we're seeing, not just quantitatively, too, but just qualitatively with the customer success we're seeing and the traction in our Customer Identity Cloud and the appeal of this, not just the best core access management product but also the IGA product, which is really off to a super strong start, and Privileged Access is coming out and innovations with FastPass, we think we have a winning strategy and we'll keep executing it.”

One thing to note is that while overall customer growth has slowed, large customer growth has been outpacing overall customer growth. Customers with ACVs of $1 million or more grew 40% in the quarter, while customers with ACVs of $100,000+ grew 23%. It also appears the company is gaining some traction with its Okta Identity Governance module.

It's also worth noting that OKTA is generating some solid free cash flow as well. FCF in Q1 was a robust $124 million. The company also repurchased $366 million on convertible bonds in the quarter.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow.

On that front, OKTA is valued at a P/S ratio of about 5.2x based on the FY 24 (ending January) consensus for revenue of $2.183 billion. Based on the FY25 sales consensus of $2.575 billion, it trades at a P/S multiple of 4.4x.

In the past, the company has often traded at over 25x LTM sales. However, growth is slowing from 40-50% a year to around 17-18% over the next two years.

OKTA Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Conclusion

Questions still remain over whether OKTA’s customer deceleration is more about the macro environment, competition, or a mix of both. It’s probably a mix of both, but it’s quite notable that many cybersecurity firms, outside of Palo Alto (PANW), which appears to be humming along, have run into issues. The likes of CrowdStrike (CRWD), CyberArk (CYBR), and Tenable (TENB) have all seen revenue or billings misses, but OKTA’s stock has underperformed these names.

With the stock trading at under 4.5x next year’s revenue projections, and the company producing positive EBITDA and cash flow, I think the risk/reward set-up looks favorable. At current levels, I also think the stock could be a good buyout candidate. I continue to rate the stock a “Buy” at current levels.