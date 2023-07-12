FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is among the most effective food and drug retailer companies in the United States. The company gained 7% in its share price last year. Trading near its 52-week high, the company’s growth is attributable to a nearly 7% and 28% increase in identical and digital sales, respectively.

The company operates over 2,200 stores across 34 states under 24 banners. ACI is customer-centric in its offering; thus, in fiscal year 2022, loyalty membership increased by nearly 15% to over 34 million. The trend was driven by digitally connecting and engaging customers through a frictionless omnichannel experience. Coupled with its Drive Up & Go curbside pickup service offered in more than 2,000 locations, the company realized $77.6 billion in sales in the 2022 financial year. Notably, it has a leading market share within attractive and growing geographies, driving revenue.

On the downside, the company is highly leveraged. The high debt poses a potential risk to ACI’s financial position and shareholders. While the company is on a journey to merge with Kroger, an American retail company that operates supermarket stores throughout the United States, the mega-merger has yet to be approved. The celestial move is projected to crystallize in 2024, bearing bountiful and irresistible growth opportunities that investors can’t afford to miss. Thus, I rate it a buy.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results

Looking into Q4 FY 2022 performance, net sales, and other revenue amounted to $18.3 billion during the quarter that ended February 2023, compared to $17.4 billion during the same period the previous year. The increase was driven by the company’s 5.6% increase in identical sales, retail price increase, pharmacy growth, and digital penetration contributing to the rise in identical sales.

However, the gross margin decreased to 27.8% compared to 28.7% during Q4 2021. The downward trend is attributable to the decline in the pharmacy business, the increases in supply chain costs, advertising costs, and picking and delivery costs related to the continued growth in digital sales. The decrease related to the pharmacy business was primarily due to fewer COVID-19 vaccinations in the quarter. The company administered 0.4 million COVID-19 vaccinations, compared to about 2.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

SG&A increased to 25.8% of net sales in Q4 2022 from 24.9% during the previous year’s period. The rising expenses are attributable to the incremental merger-related costs and continued investments in accelerating digital and omnichannel capabilities.

According to management, moving into the fiscal year 2023 projections, ACI is braced to grow its top line by deepening customer relationships even as inflation continues. Since the economic backdrop is uncertain and likely to be more challenging, the company is well prepared for a challenging business environment relating to a complex consumer environment and significant inflationary cost increases. A further decline in COVID-19 vaccination and at-home test kit revenue is also anticipated. These headwinds are expected to be partially offset by the ongoing growth in core business and the benefits from the next phase of productivity initiatives.

My Expectations For Q1’23

With the company about to announce its Q1’23 results, I am optimistic it will announce solid quarterly results. Over the last three quarters, ACI has grown its revenues by an average of $175 million. Given this growth, I expect them to report revenues in the region of $18.45B, up from the last quarter’s revenue of $18.27B. Further, over the last three quarters, the company has beaten its EPS estimates by an average of 0.13. As a result, I expect the company to exceed its estimated EPS of 0.83 and register an EPS of about $0.96.

Regarding profitability, I expect the company’s margins to improve a bit because inflation is a bit lower; therefore, operating expenses will decline or remain constant amid growing sales. I believe the company will register improved results, given the improving retail food sales in 2023.

How strong is the balance sheet?

ACI’s short-term assets and liabilities are $6.27 billion and $8.43 billion, respectively. Evident by the company’s current ratio of 0.74. Current liabilities exceed current assets, demonstrating that ACI is in a questionable position to pay its financial obligations. ACI’s long-term assets ($19.90 billion) are greater than its long-term liabilities ($16.08 billion), suggesting the company can cover its long-term obligations.

The total debt of $14.96 billion is of interest since it’s higher than its market capitalization mark of $12.58 billion. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio of 903% means it heavily relies on borrowing to fund its operations. The high debt-to-equity ratio is generally associated with increased risk, implying that it has aggressively financed its growth with debt. With high financial leverage come high-interest payments, which usually reduce Earnings Per Share [EPS], further threatening dividend payments.

While ACI’s interest coverage ratio is 5.0X, indicating the company’s EBIT is enough to service its interest expenses, the company should invest in growth prospects with high rates of return.

The Kroger-Albertsons Merge

In October 2022, North American grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons announced their intent to merge. If successful, the move will mark one of the largest grocery deals in history, creating an opportunity for the combined brand to compete with Walmart, a grocery retailer with a physical presence within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.

For Kroger and Albertsons, the benefits of this consolidation are clear. Across industries, consumers seek a personalized shopping experience, even at the grocery store. In an already low-margin sector, it has been difficult for the second and fourth-largest grocers by market share (Kroger and Albertsons, respectively) to build sustainable and competitive grocery delivery programs. The consolidation of the two business teams will be primed to accommodate this shift in consumer behavior. Furthermore, the crossover in geography created if this merger comes to fruition will help both players iron out the logistics and reduce the overhead of orchestrating direct-to-consumer delivery.

The $25 billion deal was put on hold shortly after being announced after a subcommittee of the U.S. Judiciary Board deemed that the transaction would arise in price surges and employee layoffs. Both grocers announced plans to sell between 250 and 300 stores as divestitures to ease U.S. lawmakers’ and consumer advocacy groups’ concerns. The merger will bring together more than 2,700 Kroger stores and over 2,200 Albertsons locations.

Morphing these two brands into one grocery goliath will put pressure on Walmart to advance its current offerings, likely to benefit consumers in the end and provide more benefits, including:

Affordable daily prices for popular grocery products: Lowering customer prices is essential to Kroger’s business model. Following the merger’s close, its offering will be reasonable.

Serve America with fresher food faster: Delivers a broader portfolio of fresh products through the vast store network, an optimized supply chain, and enhanced capabilities.

Seamless customer experience: Creates a seamless ecosystem to offer a more personalized and convenient omnichannel experience to serve customers anything, anytime, anywhere, with zero compromises on quality and affordability.

ACI and Kroger currently employ over 710,000 associates, operate nearly 5,000 stores, 65 distribution centers, and over 50 manufacturing plants, and generate annual revenue of nearly $210 billion. The combined efforts create a seamless ecosystem, providing customers with a best-in-class shopping experience across stores and digital channels. The merged companies will drive profitable growth and sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Despite the optimism arising from this potential merger, it can also be detrimental if it fails to actualize. In my view, failure of the deal to materialize may result in a negative brand reputation due to the negative perception arising from the collapsed deal. Further, if the deal fails to materialize, the company’s financial may be affected because the cost implications of following up on the deal must be absorbed, resulting in inflated expenses. Lastly, I also anticipate reduced customer loyalty if the deal fails. This is because the company’s reputation will be affected, thus losing customer confidence in its brands.

Nevertheless, in my view, the collapse of this potential deal amounts to a risk of investing in this company, just like any other investment is bound to have risk. However, the risk-return trade-off here is desirable, justifying taking the risk.

Risk

The changes in fuel prices have threatened the company’s performance and profitability.

Its operations are dependent upon, to a great extent, a significant amount of energy and fuel, primarily to manufacture, store, transport, and sell products. Globally, the Energy sector has experienced volatility both recently and over time, which could significantly hurt the company’s profitability. To manage the impact of volatile energy costs, ACI entered into contracts to purchase energy sources at fixed prices.

High financial leverage could have significant risks, including: The company sets aside a substantial amount of cash flow from operations for debt payments, thus reducing the available free cash flow to fund capital expenditures and working capital. It puts ACI at a competitive disadvantage compared to competitors with less debt. Limits the company’s ability to borrow additional funds.



Valuation

Based on the relative valuation, nearly all metrics are below the industry’s median. Thus, the company is undervalued compared to the industry medians. To back this undervaluation argument is a dcf model from FinBox, which estimates a fair value of $27.14 per share and an upside potential of 25.6%.

FinBox

In my opinion, the mega-merger of two North American grocery giants presents a compelling opportunity for the company and shareholders because I believe through the merger; ACI can exploit its upside potential and, perhaps, exceed it.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am bullish on ACI stock and rate it a buy. However, potential investors should closely monitor the potential risks as they monitor their investments.