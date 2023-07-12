shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

There is a growing divergence of opinion between Main Street and Wall Street on Altria (NYSE:MO) Stock. And the thesis is to explain why you should bet against Wall Street in this case.

You can see the divergence quite clearly in the following chart. As a popular stock on Seeking Alpha, a total of 19 authors wrote about it in the past month and I will consider them as a good sample of the “Main Street” opinion. And a total of 18 Wall Street analysts provided their ratings in the past 90 days. As seen, Seeking Alpha authors are overwhelmingly bullish on the stock, with 2 authors recommending a strong buy, 11 recommending a buy, and only 1 recommending sell. On the other hand, Wall Street analysts are much more bearish as seen.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

This divergence of opinion is attributed to the usual factors in my view. Main Street's opinions tend to be more independent. And specific to Seeking Alpha authors, they tend to be more focused on the long-term prospects of a company. In contrast, Wall Street analysts can be less independent (e.g., more likely to be influenced by their investment banks' clients or each other) and more focused on the near term (which is usually how their incentives are determined).

I am repeating the above well-known factors only because I think they apply so well in the case of MO. It is undeniable MO is facing several headwinds in the immediate future. The company just reported mixed Q1 results. Sales decreased 3% YoY, and the decline in the Smokeable Products segment was the main cause. This segment suffered an 11% decrease in domestic cigarette volumes. Looking ahead, macroeconomic pressures could continue to hurt users’ disposable incomes and keep pressure on its smokeable products. In the meantime, MO has not found a viable replacement product yet the way I see things. The JUUL acquisition, to put it mildly, did not work out. And as another attempt along this line, MO has just completed the acquisition of NJOY Holdings. It is another sizable transaction totaling ~$2.8 billion and can be interpreted as a sign of the company's desperation to get into the e-Vapor market.

However, in the remainder of this article, I will argue that because the market is so focused on these near-term issues, MO stock now represents an extremely skewed return/risk profile in the long term.

~8% yield and ~9x P/E

To start with, MO’s valuation is so compressed that it approaches absurdity. As seen in the chart below, its current P/E of ~9x now approaches its dividend yield of 8.3% (that is, only considering the numeral value, not the % sign). These multiples are so extreme by both horizontal comparison (i.e., to MO’s historical average multiples) or vertical comparison (i.e., compared to the sector, risk-free rates, or the overall market).

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Owner’s earning yield is even higher

Furthermore, the above valuation metrics are quoted in GAAP terms. MO is a classic example of a business with extremely light maintenance CAPEX requirements. Thus, its true owners' earnings (“OE”) exceed its GAAP accounting earnings by a good margin. And the end result is that its valuation is even more compressed than on the surface.

A vigorous way to analyze its OE is detailed in my earlier article. Here, I will just use its FCF (free cash flow) as a conservative estimate of its OE. As aforementioned, MO’s FWD accounting P/E is about 9.4x, translating into an FWD GAAP earnings yield of 10.6%. As seen in the chart below, MO’s FWD FCF yield is a bit higher, about 11.1% on a TTM basis and 10.8% on an FWD basis. And finally, remember that FCF is a conservative estimate of OE to start with because FCF considers ALL CAPEX expenditures as cost, while only the maintenance part should be.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Compressed valuation vs. superb profitability

To be perfectly clear, it is a fact that the demand for smokable products has been suffering a secular decline and I expect the trend to continue. According to a study published by the CDC, in the past 20 years from 2000 to 2020, the per capita sales of smokable cigarettes declined from about 101 to 42 packs/capita – a quite dramatic decrease of about ~60%.

However, MO has been extremely successful despite the megatrend. I think the key factors are its pricing power, profitability, and also the development of alternative and new products. I will detail all factors in the remainder of the article. And here I will focus on pricing power and profitability in this section. The next chart shows a strong sign of its pricing power. As seen, if you just ignore the quarterly random fluctuations, both its top line and bottom line (in terms of cash from operations) have been rising against the secular decline of smokeable products just mentioned. To wit, its total revenues have been growing at a CAGR of 1.7% in the past 10 years, and its cash from operations at 4.4%.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

More impressively, its above growth was achieved without sacrificing profitability. Its profit margins are simply superb either compared to its own historical record, the sector average, or the overall market (see the 1st chart below). For example, its current net profit margin hovers around 27%, which is more than 7x higher than the sector mean and more than 42% higher than its own 5-year average.

I always prefer the use of ROCE (return on capital employed) as a more fundamental metric for profitability for reasons elaborated on in our earlier writings). And as seen in the second chart below, its ROCE is even more impressive, averaging 158% in recent years. This level of ROCE is competitive either compared to the top players in the sector (such as BTI, whose ROCE averages around 92%) and also beyond (e.g., AAPL’s ROCE averages “only” around ~90% too in recent years).

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Projected growth and returns

The combination of high ROCE and strong organic operation income is always a powerful recipe for sustainable growth. Looking ahead, consensus estimates forecast a healthy EPS growth rate of 4.3% CAGR. This seems to contradict the ~9x P/E mentioned above, which is only reserved for perpetually stagnating business in my mind.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha

I am even a bit more optimistic about its long-term growth rates. With a ROCE averaging ~150%, a reinvestment rate of merely 5% could lead to about a 7.5% organic growth rate. With a growth somewhere between 4.3% (which is conservative in my view) and 7.5% (which is the ideal scenario), the stock provides a very skewed return/risk profile as shown in the chart below.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha

Other risks and final thoughts

First, I need to revisit its acquisitions and also attempt to expand into the e-vapor market. As aforementioned, MO has just completed the acquisition of NJOY Holdings. It is another major effort to expand into the e-vapor market after its ill-fated JUUL acquisition. It could be interpreted as a sign of the company's desperation and its future is uncertain. However, considering NJOY’s portfolio of a good variety of products, I am optimistic about the odds of success. I anticipate this acquisition to help MO’s transformation toward alternative products such as e-vapor and oral tobaccos.

Second, the company’s balance sheet is a bit stretched currently. As seen in the chart below, long-term debt increased sharply in 2018~2019, mainly due to the acquisition of JUUL combined with rising rates and earning headwinds, its interest coverage is below the historical average good by a noticeable amount. However, the company will need continued investments to support its new smoke-free vision. And a stretched balance sheet could limit its capital allocation options.

All told, it is undeniable that MO faces several rather strong headwinds in the near future (macroeconomic uncertainty, setback of its push into e-vapor, et al). However, I see these challenges as only temporary. My thesis is that precisely because the market is so focused on these near-term issues, the stock now offers a highly skewed return/risk profile for long-term investors. The real long-term issue is the secular decline of smokeable products in my view. On this front, I view its pricing power and ongoing transformative efforts as highly effective in the past and I expect them to continue being effective.