United Homes Group: A Housing Market Slowdown Can Weaken Performance Further

Jul. 12, 2023 4:10 AM ETUnited Homes Group, Inc. (UHG), UHGWW
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • United Homes Group's stock price has halved since its successful SPAC listing earlier this year, prompting questions about its future growth.
  • Despite robust growth in previous years, the company's latest financials show a slowdown in the housing market, with a 12.5% decline in revenue and a decrease in net new orders.
  • While the company expects improved margins based on recent sales figures and controlled lumber prices, the overall weakness in the housing market suggests caution is needed before investing in the stock.
A street of partially finished new homes in a new suburban housing development in Spokane, Washington, USA.

House builder United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) had a good debut as a SPAC listing earlier this year. By the close of its first trading day, it was up by 64% from the previous close. Things haven’t been that good since. At

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

