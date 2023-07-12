Bank Earnings And What They Mean

bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

The largest U.S. banks report their earnings, beginning this week.

Analysts are not emphasizing what the earnings might be.

Analysts are focused upon the amount of loan losses the banks assume.

What's this all about?

Well, in my mind, the big U.S. banks will be showing investors some of the consequences of the asset price bubble created by the Federal Reserve in its efforts to fight the effects of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the effects of the short recession that followed, and the economic dislocations that resulted from the pandemic.

Although these banks benefited from the higher interest rates that now exist, the banks have gone through around three years when interest rates were exceedingly low and the banking system was awash with liquidity.

Joshua Franklin and Stephen Gandel report in the Financial Times that,

"The nation's six largest banks--JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley--are predicted to have written off a collective $5.0 billion tied to defaulted loans in the second quarter of this year, according to the average estimates of bank analysts, as compiled by Bloomberg."

"The six lenders will set aside an estimated additional $7.6 billion to cover loans that could go bad, analysts estimate."

"Both figures are nearly double what they were in the same quarter a year ago."

However, as Franklin and Gandel report, this is still substantially below what these six banks set aside "at the beginning of the pandemic."

Two Things

There are two things that really need to be watched concerning the big banks in the near term.

First, the economic world. How high is the Federal Reserve going to push up interest rates.

The banks are preparing for failures now and setting aside a substantial amount of money to cover losses. But, in certain areas, credit cards and commercial real estate, concerns have already been expressed about the magnitude of the losses that are to be absorbed.

But there are other areas that will not escape a recession or further disruption of the economy. We are just at the beginning of highlighting the bad loans that might be out there.

Furthermore, there is concern that the investment banking component of these large banks will not recover any time in the near future. Trading revenues are also expected to fall as some of the extreme market volatility dissipates.

These are two areas that have especially supported the largest banks in the past. The near future does not look so good.

Second, we are just on the cusp of regulatory changes impacting the commercial banks. For example, Federal Reserve officials have expressed the desire to raise capital requirements.

There are many more regulatory changes in the queue. All of them are going to impact, in the short run and in the longer run, like bank liquidity positions, and the speed of transactions.

Many of the impending changes have some connection with the changes taking place in the application of technology in the banking and finance space.

In other words, the banking industry is sitting on a "can of worms" in terms of the economic position they now find themselves in and are also facing a massive change in what technology works in this new era.

For example, the commercial banks that will be most successful in the future are the ones that can build more scale into their operations and also build more speed into their transactions.

What are banks going to be able to handle during the next two to three years? The economy during this time is going to be a mess.

The banking system is going to be moving to a new era.

The commercial banks that survive this period are going to be the ones that can access the appropriate human resources and the one that can handle a major change in the structure.

And, I haven't even mentioned Artificial Intelligence in the mix.

The Regulators

The regulators are going to have their hands full during the next two to three years.

Things are changing, things are going to change even more, and we are in the middle of a major period of economic disruption.

This is not what the central banks were planning for.

But we are in this environment whether or not we like it.

And, there is more to come.

The underlying truth is, the United States is not the only country in the world facing the transitions in front of us.

Central bank digital currencies will be introduced all through the world.

The United States cannot just say, "wait, this is not the right time."

Others, especially China, is going to keep moving ahead and China is going to keep trying to draw more and more other countries under their umbrella.

The United States is going to have to keep moving ahead and build their digital system in spite of all the other difficulties that must be faced.

This is a time that investors are going to have to really see what the individual banks are doing, the capability of their leaders, and how the regulatory bodies are dealing with everything.

What exactly designates "a strong bank" is going to have to be determined as we go along.

This, of course, is something I want to keep on top of because, in my mind, the United States has never gone through a period like this before, and will never have to go through again.

That is, the next few years will be called "a one time event."