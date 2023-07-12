Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eurozone House Prices Record Second Consecutive Quarterly Decline

Jul. 12, 2023 3:35 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • Eurozone house prices declined for the second consecutive quarter in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Amid a weak credit outlook, S&P Global Market Intelligence expects a further deterioration in real esate price momentum in the coming quarters.
  • This trend will be partially counterbalanced by a supportive labor market, accelerating wage growth, and a structural housing supply shortage.

Aerial View of Illuminated Homes in Santa Clarita

halbergman

The rapid tightening of financing conditions and continued feed-through of higher interest rates to consumers, plus an increase in inflation to levels last observed half a century ago, are weighing on the housing market.

Eurozone house prices declined

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.84K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.