Shell: Could Be Identity Crisis, But I Can't Buy This

Jul. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETShell plc (RYDAF), SHEL2 Comments
  • Shell's new strategy, presented by CEO Wael Sawan, aims to increase shareholder returns and production while reducing investment in renewables.
  • The strategy is seen as a return to the old normal and a revival of consensus-based decision-making, but it does not adequately prepare the company for the future.
  • Despite increased returns to shareholders, the strategy does not address reasons for the company's undervaluation, suggesting the share price will revert to the mean once the initial joy of increased returns subsides.

The header of this article is derived from a 1997 song that was written by former nu-metal sensation Limp Bizkit. Coincidentally the same year CEO Wael Sawan joined Shell (NYSE:SHEL, OTCPK:RYDAF). It was also the period

European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL, TTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

A
Arthur Fisher
Today, 9:15 AM
So much depends on whether they actually do what they say that they are going to do. There are plenty of oil resources available at low prices for folks with cash in hand. While others build windmills, certainly Shell can improve, but the change in attitude has to involve more than the selling-off of the white elephants: too long a neo-colonial outlook, too ready to invest in problematical places. Lions of the jungles, but has it been worth it to be in the jungles?
arcticfoxman profile picture
arcticfoxman
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (2.85K)
Old Normal.
Describes me perfectly and definitely safe to put money into.
Thank you Lord.
