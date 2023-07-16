Carl Court

The header of this article is derived from a 1997 song that was written by former nu-metal sensation Limp Bizkit. Coincidentally the same year CEO Wael Sawan joined Shell (NYSE:SHEL, OTCPK:RYDAF). It was also the period in which consensus-based decision-making was introduced in the political arena of the UK and Shell's former domicile, the Netherlands.

The recently presented strategy signals a return to the old normal where the company retains focus on fossils while highlighting the investments in Renewables in an attempt to reconcile shareholders and environmentalists. Unfortunately, this does not prepare the company for the future, as argued before.

In this article, it will be explained why the new strategy will do little for the stock.

Capital Markets Day

The presentation given by Shell at its Capital Markets Day in June has been hailed by many as a clear decision by CEO Sawan to pay more attention to shareholders. Long story short, the company will increase shareholder returns, invest in upstream and reduce capex in Renewables, see figure 1.

Figure 1 - Highlights Shell strategy, CMD 2023 (shell.com)

Diving a bit deeper into the numbers, the company maintains capex spending in the Upstream and Integrated Gas division with the intention to increase total production, see figure 2. All in all, the strategy does not involve a sea change but rather a gradual shift in focus where management tries to balance between the interest of different stakeholders, most notably the shareholders and environmentalists.

Figure 2 - Upstream and Integrated Gas overview (shell.com)

Furthermore, the new strategy regarding the Upstream business appears to mimic that of TotalEnergies (TTE). In another article it was highlighted how TTE was spending capex such that the oil production remained flat only to grow the gas business. After all, the oil and gas business remains the cash machine. This recently prompted CEO Sawan to echo the comments of Exxon CEO Woods:

If we stop producing diesel and gasoline, the world demand doesn't change. Somebody else will meet that.

CEO Sawan signals he wants traditional oil and gas to play a greater role in the company, but this goal is not decisively translated into the production figures as shown in figure 2. Simultaneously, investments in the Renewables business are reduced, but given the oil prices have declined, this was to be expected anyway, see figure 3.

Figure 3 - Shell capex and FCF forecast (shell.com)

The figure shows total capex is reduced at the expense of investments in the R&ES segment, but then again capex for this segment was rather high in 2022 at US$3.5Bn (2021: US$2.4Bn).

All in all, the new CEO appears to be returning to the old normal in an effort to bridge gap with its US rivals albeit with a strategy that has a distinct European touch to it. Another way to frame this would be to say the company is in an identity crisis.

The Third Way

The move by CEO Sawan brings back old memories of former Dutch Prime Minister Wim Kok, a proponent of the so-called polder model:

The polder model is a method of consensus decision-making, based on the Dutch version of consensus-based economic and social policymaking in the 1980s and 1990s. The polder model has been described as "a pragmatic recognition of pluriformity" and "cooperation despite differences". The Dutch polder model is characterised by the tripartist cooperation between employers' organisations (…), labour unions (…), and the government.

In this context its worthy to note Prime Minister Kok started out his career as a union representative only to end it as a non-executive director at Shell. The man worked at both sides of the political spectrum, left to right, but essentially was brought into Shell for his ability to reach compromise.

The polder model basically is the Dutch implementation of the Third Way, a political philosophy crafted by Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Wim Kok. For readers unfamiliar with this philosophy, the following summary describes it well:

The Third Way is a centrist political position that attempts to reconcile right-wing and left-wing politics by advocating a varying synthesis of centre-right economic policies with centre-left social policies

One could argue a more modern form is bipartisanship. While there is definitely merit in consensus-based decision-making or bipartisanship, it comes at a cost as well. First of all, the process is slow and secondly both sides are generally left (slightly) disappointed as the result is always a compromise.

With the new strategy, CEO Sawan is building on Shell's Anglo-Dutch heritage and tries to revive the Third Way. Unfortunately, it appears the CEO is caught between a rock and a hard place as increased production and reduction of carbon emissions are mutually exclusive.

European discount

In a more recent piece on TotalEnergies, it was explained why the perceived undervaluation of European majors was actually risk discounted into the share price. Without going into details, the three main reasons are summarized here:

Rhineland business model

Carbon pricing

Windfall tax

While these reasons already suffice to create the European discount, a recent comment by Exxon CEO Darren Woods actually highlighted the main problem as the EU does not "let the market work [to] figure out which solutions provide the most emissions reductions for the lowest cost". There is actually a reason why the EU has to intervene, and why yours truly is in favor of renewables as part of the energy mix; energy independence.

Put simply, The EU can't let the markets do their work as the continent is not self-sufficient. This is exacerbated by, amongst others, the moratorium on fracking and, apart from France for example, a reluctant attitude concerning nuclear power generation. This is why majors, domiciled in the EU, will have to play according to a different set of rules.

Former Shell CEO Ben van Beurden set off to transform the company, sacrificing returns in the short term, only to create a resilient business in the long run thereby accounting for the wants and needs of the different societies and geographies in which Shell operates.

On the contrary, current CEO Sawan is now reverting part of this plan to focus on the quick wins, namely increased shareholder returns, to support the stock price. Unfortunately, aforementioned reasons for the discount in valuation are not addressed. This means that once the initial joy of increased returns subsides, the share price will revert to the mean again.

Visualizing the discount

Investors hoping for a take-off of Shell's stock price are advised to take a brief look at the performance of TotalEnergies. Both companies are European majors, but the main difference is TotalEnergies has consistently rewarded shareholders while transforming the business into a 'multi-energy-company'. A selection of metrics is given in figure 4.

Figure 4 - Different metrics regarding shareholder returns (selection from Seeking Alpha)

The figure shows TTE has preferable metrics as the dividend yield is higher and the PE ratio is lower. In this respect it must be noted TotalEnergies did not cut the dividend in 2020, and is executing a large share buyback program. Expectation is the buybacks will amount to US$4Bn in 2H23 against a floor of US$5Bn announced by Shell for the second half of this year. When these numbers are compared against market capitalization, it appears TotalEnergies presents larger returns, both relative and absolute.

The point to be made here is not that TTE is the better investment. Rather, the point is that increased returns to shareholders do not necessarily eliminate the underperformance of Shell stock. This is visualized in figure 5 where it can be seen that both Shell and TotalEnergies have similar performance in spite of the latter company returning substantially more cash to shareholders.

Figure 5 - Stock price of Shell and TotalEnergies versus Brent futures since 2003 (Seeking Alpha; chart by author)

The data shows both companies are aligned when it comes to stock price development. Both Shell and TotalEnergies appear to trade in tandem even though the dividend yield diverged, especially after 2020.

In other words, even with a near 6% dividend yield, TotalEnergies still trades at a relatively low valuation compared to US peers. A situation TTE CEO Pouyanne publicly complained about. For this reason, I believe Shell stock will not materially appreciate, especially as the company in essence still is very European.

Taking this a step further, in 2021 it was argued Shell needed to ramp up spending to capitalize on carbon capture and storage (CCUS). The gist of the article was CCUS is very much aligned with the existing business, although with the upside potential to capitalize on the nascent carbon emission trading system the EU has been working on for years.

This is actually what Exxon has been working on. In this article it was explained how the company will capitalize on the existing business while looking for new avenues of revenue in technologies that are complementary. Apart from aforementioned reasons that create the European discount, this is another reason why the gap in valuation between the US and European majors exists. Especially since the corona pandemic, all these factors clearly resulted in differences in stock price, see figure 6.

Figure 6 - Stock price of Shell and Exxon Mobil versus Brent futures (Seeking Alpha; chart by author)

Conclusion

At the end of the day Shell is increasing returns to shareholders, which, from a purely financial perspective, is positive. However it would be a mistake to presume this will narrow the gap with Shell's US peers. The best argument can be found in TotalEnergies, a company that did not cut its dividend, spends more on share buybacks in relative terms and has a higher dividend per share.

Whereas Exxon has committed itself to the traditional oil and gas business, TotalEnergies on the other hand has embraced the strategy to diversify and become a multi-energy company. Shell appears to have chosen a third way, or may still be finding its way. Either way, clear choices and decisions are required before the stock price will materially appreciate. Until that moment, one could speak of an identity crisis, meaning I can't buy this.

