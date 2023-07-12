Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American States Water: Increase In Military Spending Supports The Business

Aaro Pertmann
Aaro Pertmann
6 Followers

Summary

  • A slowdown in California's population growth in the coming decades is not good for American States Water's business.
  • Expected increase in US defense spending over the next decade benefits AWR's subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc.
  • AWR's 7% annual dividend growth appears sustainable.
  • I believe the company's overvalued stock has significant downside risk.
Lake Hollywood Water Reservoir

joebelanger/iStock via Getty Images

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) stock is not a good buy right now, in my opinion. In this article, I would like to explore some of the factors that affect the company's growth prospects. One of these factors is the rate of population growth

I am primarily a dividend investor and oriented towards value stocks. But at the same time, I do not limit my interests only to dividend stocks and value stocks. I have 10 years of investment and trading experience. My special interest is in the stocks of Eastern Europe and especially the Baltic region. I work as a teacher in a school and my hobby is music.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AWR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

purpleboarder profile picture
purpleboarder
Today, 6:15 AM
Comments (3.02K)
AWR has been on my watch list. I think the author is ignoring a significant reason for the negative population growth. People (upper & middle class) are moving out of CA because they are being overtaxed, and no longer feel safe. You know things are gonna go downhill when a rapper (Ice cube, IIRC) is condemning the incoming No Bail laws. (PSSST... Covid ain't the reason families are moving out of CA).....
