Activision Blizzard: Time To Say Goodbye (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Trading North of $90, most of the Activision merger-arbitrage gains have been realized.
  • The additional $3-$4 that investors can make holding for an additional week are more than matched by the amount of uncertainty caused by regulatory objection to the deal.
  • Other merger arb targets might be worth of investors' time and money, given this deal will have implications for them as well.
I have fond memories of the Microsoft-Activision (MSFT)(NASDAQ:ATVI) merger. My first article on the topic is still my most-read article on Seeking Alpha. Back in June of 2022 there was serious doubt over whether this deal could

This article was written by

I'm an individual investor who looks for opportunities primarily in unloved stocks. For the past 10 years, I've invested in stocks in the US as well as abroad in unloved markets like the Middle-East and Africa. Thomas Phelps' 100-1 and Philip Phisher are huge inspirations to my investing approach. I'll look to write about stocks that present Time Arbitrage opportunities or have some optionality embedded in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

c
cox87
Today, 6:37 AM
Comments (1.26K)
4-5% for one week is worst the risk. Especially when you are in for many months now like me. The risk is of the table. Maybe it will dip at start to shack of weak hands
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 6:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
The options are so illiquid that it's hard to get in or out.

I'm holding my position until the finish.

I think the deal closes next Monday or Tuesday.

CMA has returned to the negotiating table.

FTC got beaten soundly; an appeal attempt won't matter.

The options market maker has been skimming off Activision for over a year now. It's time to hold tight and collect your full gains.
