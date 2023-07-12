Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rates Spark: The Differing U.S. And U.K. Strategies To Fight Inflation

Jul. 12, 2023 6:15 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of Canada meeting should deliver the second 25bp hike since it restarted its hiking cycle last month. It is seen as a bellwether for other central bank decisions.
  • The Fed’s decision is seen as more momentous for other central banks, given how a strong dollar could complicate their own fight against inflation. This makes today’s US CPI a very important data input into central banks’ July decisions.
  • The Bank of England looks increasingly likely to repeat its 50bp June panic hike. This should invert the GBP curve further. In contrast, the Fed is pushing a higher-for-longer message that may well result in a re-steepening of the front end.

Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

Central banks aren’t ready to see the glass half-full

There are plenty of indications that inflation pressure in developed markets is easing... if you’re willing to believe in survey data and leading indicators. Germany’s Zew saw another decline in

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.04K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.