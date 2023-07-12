DNY59

Intro & Thesis

If you have been reading my articles for some time, you probably know my expectations for the broad market this year and early next year - I have been consistently bearish on S&P 500 Index (SP500) (SPX) and other major indices, pointing out macro complexities that have been also consistently ignored by Mr. Market:

Seeking Alpha, my macro coverage

In my defense, however, I would like to point out that I have never called for shorting the market. And if you look at my coverage on Seeking Alpha, you will see that I am still bullish on individual names that I think are worth buying and overweighting to the general market.

With new data and research coming out every day, I try to focus on fresh information and share my analysis with you as often as possible. To date, my bearish outlook has not changed - I expect the SPX to move sideways at best going forward, with many risk factors coming into play at any time.

Downside Risks For Bulls To Consider

First, the recent news that student loans will not be forgiven speaks to the abnormal greed in the market to date. I do not know if you have noticed, but for some reason, the market is not paying attention to the potential negative impact of this fundamental catalyst that could reduce the real consumption of 43 million Americans by an average of $390 per month, according to Barclays, starting on October 1.

Another Seeking Alpha analyst, Logan Kane, argues in his brilliant analysis that during the three-year student loan pause, borrowers paid very little, with only ~10% making any payments. People used the extra money to spend on discretionary items and experiences, leading to low savings rates and increased prices for limited housing and cars during the pandemic.

BNP Paribas [July 11, 2023 - proprietary source]

As the student loans start again, Logan predicts a reverse effect, causing a decline in demand for consumer discretionary goods and potentially bringing inflation under control. The heavily indebted young consumers, who have a high propensity to consume, are likely to amplify the negative impact on demand and corporate profits - this is the cost for price stability Fed is trying to achieve.

The second risk, which arises in part from the first, is the increasing financial stress on U.S. consumers. According to BNPP [July 11, 2023 - proprietary source], early signs of stress are showing up in consumer loan delinquencies, which are beginning to rise in several loan categories, with credit card and auto loan delinquencies returning to pre-Covid levels. These signs of stress are consistent with the depletion of savings by a growing share of U.S. households, and delinquencies could rise further as job gains turn into losses.

BNP Paribas [July 11, 2023 - proprietary source], author's notes

I'm not sure how these delinquencies may reverse once October 1st hits.

The third risk factor ignored by the market is the level of liquidity. Until recently, global liquidity has driven capital markets higher. However, the support provided by liquidity is beginning to fade, Mike Wilson from Morgan Stanley notes [July 10, 2023 - proprietary source], as evidenced by the U.S. dollar measure of global M2. The rate of change in global M2 is typically correlated with the rate of change in global equities and the S&P 500. Currently, the S&P 500 seems to be trading better than expected based on this relationship, suggesting that it may be overextended unless there is a significant re-acceleration of global M2 growth in USD.

Morgan Stanley [July 10, 2023 - proprietary source]

The combination of the Fed's balance sheet, the Treasury's general account, and the reverse repo facility has also been a good liquidity measure closely aligned with the price of the S&P 500. But just like in the case of M2, it has recently started to diverge significantly.

Morgan Stanley [July 10, 2023 - proprietary source]

The fourth point is the relative overvaluation of the stock market compared to other capital markets. We can use Treasury yields, here as they have historically been highly predictive - great thanks to Lyn Alden's thoughts in her latest newsletter [proprietary source] that got me thinking.

Over the past four decades, falling Treasury yields have led to higher equity valuations due to the lower discount rate. Generally, there is a negative correlation between stock prices and bond yields. However, on a closer scale, stock prices and bond yields tend to have a positive correlation within any given year, as falling bond yields are often associated with weakness in the economy and stock markets. Since early 2022, there has been a clear short-term negative correlation between stock prices and bond yields, i.e., when bond yields rose, stock prices fell. In recent months, however, stock prices have risen despite rising bond yields. So the sustainability of the current equity rally is now in question, as valuations of many large-cap stocks do not compare favorably with T-note and T-bill yields, especially given signs of an economic slowdown.

The fifth risk is an overly optimistic view of EPS recovery in early FY2024. As we can see, the consensus estimates anticipate a significant acceleration in earnings in the second half, with a return to double-digit EPS growth projected for 2024.

Morgan Stanley [July 10, 2023 - proprietary source]

But certain sectors, particularly those focused on goods, are experiencing demand weakness, while services-oriented sectors show more resilience. Companies are also indicating a deceleration in pricing power, which had previously offset higher costs, Morgan Stanley notes.

If guidance still matters more than actual Q2 results, I think the risk of EPS numbers being revised down even further is quite high. Add the 4 previous risk factors and the picture is rather unfavorable for the continued growth of the S&P 500 Index and other major indices.

Upside Risks To My Thesis

Of course, I may be wrong in my final conclusion regarding the reiteration of a Sell rating for the SP500.

First, positioning in equities is still too light to ignore - this is not the most favorable background for a large-scale sell-off.

J.P. Morgan [July 11, 2023 - proprietary source]

Second, according to Goldman Sachs [proprietary source], the number of short sellers is increasing again. At some point, they should start covering, which will have a positive effect on stocks:

Goldman Sachs [July 11, 2023 - proprietary source]

And third - maybe the lows of mid-2022 have already fully priced in all the negatives we see on the horizon today. We cannot know that for sure.

The Bottom Line

Recently, the optimism in the market continues to increase - this is clearly reflected in the avoidance of put options by market participants:

TME [July 11, 2023 - proprietary source]

But I still do not agree and once again go against the general belief that the S&P 500 Index will continue to rise over the next few quarters. In my opinion, the index no longer has enough fuel to do so, other than the greed of the crowd. Of course, I may be wrong and the market may be out of logic longer than the short sellers can muster the patience. Call me a fool, but again, I am just trying to be guided by common sense, which is telling me now, as it did 2 months ago, that there are too many risks to increase exposure to this asset class.

