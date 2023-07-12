Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Korea Likely To See Modest Recovery Through Rest Of Year

Jul. 12, 2023 7:33 AM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • We believe that Korea’s economy bottomed out in the fourth quarter of last year.
  • However, the recovery will be quite shallow going forward, so GDP growth will remain below potential levels.
  • We forecast the Bank of Korea (BoK) will make its first move to cut its policy rate in the fourth quarter of this year before the easing cycle of other major central banks begins.

South Korea Flag is Waving Against Blue Sky

HStocks/iStock via Getty Images

By Min Joo Kang

Expect stronger second quarter growth

Monthly activity and other high-frequency data suggest second quarter GDP accelerated to 0.5% quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted, from 0.3% in the first quarter, as the contribution of net exports and investments improved, while

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.04K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.