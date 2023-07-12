Digital Realty: 4.2% Yield Isn't Good Enough
Summary
- Digital Realty Trust is well-positioned to leverage opportunities in generative AI, deepening its partnership with Nvidia.
- However, investors have not returned aggressively to DLR, as its yield of close to 4% seems too low in the current environment.
- Its highly-leveraged balance sheet likely isn't helping, with its less-than-ideal ATM equity offering in June at relatively low valuation zones.
- With an aggressive CapEx roadmap necessary to scale further, DLR investors should demand a higher margin of safety.
- At the current levels, it's hard to get aggressive.
If you believe in the AI hype, the investment proposition in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) should excite you. DLR bottomed out in October 2022 at about the $85 level, which saw dip buyers rushing in. I updated investors in an article then that DLR could be at a potentially mean-reversion opportunity, with buyers helping to consolidate its bottoming process.
DLR then staged a rebound through late January as it attempted to regain the $120 level, but sellers decisively rejected it. Coupled with the risk-off sentiments in March, DLR re-tested the $85 level in late May and was robustly supported.
Hence, I assessed that the double dip in DLR likely suggests that investors are keen to support it at the right valuation zones but are not yet ready to buy into it aggressively.
DLR's forward dividend yield of about 5.7% at the $86 level was markedly higher than the 2Y Treasury yield that last printed at 4.86%. As such, I believe income investors are likely assessing the risk/reward of buying into DLR with competitive "risk-free" options. With the Fed expected to remain hawkish as the US economy remains resilient, I don't expect DLR to move significantly below its 10Y forward dividend yield average of 4.67% in the near term.
In other words, while Digital Realty Trust's competitive advantage as a global data center REIT remains robust, income investors will likely need more convincing before piling into DLR aggressively.
With DLR recovering well from its May lows, its forward dividend yield has mean-reverted, reaching 4.23%. I assessed that dip buyers have likely added at its May bottom and are not expected to support the recovery further in the near term.
Despite that, Digital Realty Trust is still well-placed to leverage the increasing opportunities in generative AI. The company has deepened its partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), as it announced its "first NVIDIA DGX H100-Ready Data Center." Therefore, DLR's infrastructure is ready to support "large-scale deployments of intensive computing systems" as the company leverages the momentum in the AI hype.
Despite that, it's also critical for investors to note that AI revenue remains nascent for DLR, as "AI workloads represent a minority in terms of the overall demand and installed base in their data centers." As such, the company is still leveraging the secular demand shift from on-prem to cloud and edge computing. In addition, it has also increased its focus on hyperscalers, identifying such opportunities as "its fastest-growing customers." Therefore, DLR's ability to continue improving its value proposition with the hyperscalers is crucial. Management stressed that it aims to "make a significant difference to hyperscale customers, offering services that go beyond commodity offerings."
Notwithstanding, in a harsh environment where the market is less enthusiastic about companies with a highly-leveraged balance sheet, DLR's net-debt/FY23 adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.7x could prove challenging in its ability to scale. Management also noted the challenging environment, as it articulated that its recent ATM equity issuance in June was "not ideal." As such, the company's ability to scale its CapEx needs (FY23 analysts' projections: $2.71B) could face challenges.
Coupled with a relatively well-balanced forward dividend yield at the moment, I struggle to see DLR as attractively valued for investors to be aggressive at the current levels.
Despite that, I'm more optimistic about DLR's price action, as buyers proved their worth at the $86 zone. A retracement toward the $100 level could see dip buyers returning if it consolidates constructively. Hence, I urge investors to observe DLR's price action closely, as it could unveil vital clues on where buyers are expected to return with more aggression.
For now, I will remain on the sidelines.
Rating: Maintain Hold. (on the watch for a change)
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
