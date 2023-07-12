Black Bear Value Partners Q2 2023 Letter
- We are close to fully invested on the long side and have our largest overall short position since the Fund’s inception.
- As corporate profit margins compress, I expect weakening credit fundamentals to result in additional spread widening to compensate for the eventual corporate defaults.
One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor. – George Carlin
To My Partners and Friends:
- We do not seek to mimic the returns of the S&P 500 and there will be variances in our performance.
Note: Additional historical performance can be found on our tear-sheet.
The bar is open, and the party is apparently back on. Good times seem to be back en vogue as tech/AI hopes have sent various markets up in dramatic fashion over the last 6 months. Peeking beneath the surface one would find a handful of stocks accounting for most of the rise in the broader indices. As you may notice we are close to fully invested on the long side and have our largest overall short position since the Fund’s inception. We are finding extremely undervalued securities and extremely overvalued securities.
Our main themes of investment on the long side remain fairly concentrated within the energy space, homebuilding, auto dealerships and general industrials. We underwrite our investments presuming an eventual weakening economy so if/when it strikes, we can take advantage of others’ short-term fear.
We remain short credit as spreads remain tight. Most of the movement in corporate debt yields has been due to the widening of treasuries. As corporate profit margins compress, I expect weakening credit fundamentals to result in additional spread widening to compensate for the eventual corporate defaults.
Top 5 Businesses We Own
Asbury Group (ABG)
Asbury Group operates auto dealerships across the United States. While much attention is paid to the number of cars sold, the strength of the model comes from the back of the house in parts and services where more than 50% of the profits come from. We are exiting a period of high margins on new and used car sales. Shortages of inventory have allowed dealers to make record profits when selling a car. As inventories normalize and interest rates rise, I fully expect the dealers to make less profit (called the GPU) when selling a car. Car prices cannot go up ad-infinitum and at some point, there will be buyer pushback.
Less discussed is while profits per car are at all-time highs, the volumes sold have mirrored prior recessions. My expectation is that dealers will likely make less per car but will mitigate some of that pressure by selling more cars, especially used vehicles, as prices drop.
When an auto dealer sells a car to a consumer, they capture both the trade-in (inventory to sell) and the relationship for parts and services. It is a razor-razorblade model in a highly fragmented industry (many dealerships are owned privately by families). The large dealer groups have transitioned to an omni-channel model where much of the selling/pre-buy activity can be done online reducing the need for headcount and making the transaction smoother for their customers. The lower operating costs of the business are not appreciated by the market. They are appreciated by us and the management teams as most dealers, including ABG, have been buying in lots of stock with their free-cash flow.
ABG should be able to earn $25-$35 in free-cash flow per share in a “normal” year. At quarter-end pricing that implies a 10-15% annual yield.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
BLDR is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials with a focus on residential construction. Historically this business was cyclical with minimal pricing power as the primary products sold were lumber and other non-value-add housing materials. Since the GFC, BLDR has focused on growing their value-add business that is now 40%+ of the topline. The company has modest leverage and has been using their abundant free-cash-flow to buy in over 30% of the stock in the last 18 months.
While mortgage rates are higher, they are not unusual versus history. The low rates of the last 5-10 years are the outlier. We have a structural shortage of housing in the USA. With existing homeowners locked into lowrate mortgages, the aspiring homeowner may increasingly need to find a home from a homebuilder. The next 6-12 months could be rocky as people adjust to the increase in pricing and rates. Eventually the housing market should adjust to the new normal (or rates could go down).
Normalized free-cash-flow per share looks to be in the range of $10-$14 per year. At quarter end pricing of ~$136 that implies a free-cash-flow yield of 7-10%.
CONSOL Energy (CEIX) / Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF)
We have a large investment across the energy & commodity spaces. The thesis is simple…we haven’t developed enough energy or commodity resources to satisfy the near- and medium-term needs of the world as well as provide for a renewable/less-carbon intensive future.
CONSOL Energy is an American energy company focused on the coal sector. The business has undergone a shift from being a majority producer of coal for domestic energy purposes to an export-driven producer of coal for non-power generation purposes. Over the last few years, the Company has delevered to a near-zero netdebt position and is trading at a 25-30% unlevered free cash flow. While there is a negative stigma associated with coal (and some deserved) there are parts of the world that have limited energy alternatives and will require coal supply over the coming years. I expect the company to commit a large amount of the free-cashflow to buying in cheap stock and the per share intrinsic value to grow substantially over the next 3 years.
Paramount is an ENP (exploration and production) in the energy space. It has no debt and ~$580MM in cash/securities (14% of the mkt cap). Management is fully aligned with us as they own 47% of the Company.
Over the next 2 years the company should generate ~9-10% in annual free-cash flow presuming fairly bearish energy prices. I tend to believe this is on the lower end as China reopens, and the lack of worldwide energy developments becomes more pronounced.
Warrior Met (HCC)
Warrior Met produces met coal which is used for steelmaking. They are a largely export driven producer (97%) with a large cost advantage as they can ship to Europe and South America in ~2 weeks versus Australian competition of ~5 weeks.
Some rough math on HCC (quarter-end price of $39 and market cap of ~$2BB and $0 net debt)
- They have a current project coming online in 3 years with an estimated value of $1BB or $19 per share per management.
- I use a more modest discount rate and operating cash flow as the future is tough to know and get to $300-$500MM or $6-$9 per share.
- Excess cash of $5 per share
- The existing business requires $100MM in capex and generates midcycle operating cash flow of $500MM.... resulting in ~$8 in FCF per share. Some believe this number is closer to $800-$900MM per year.
- Let’s presume non-heroic FCF yield of 15-20% on $500MM = $40-$53 per share
- New project of $6/$9 + Excess Cash of $5 + Operating business $40/$53 per share = $51-$67 per share vs. current price of $39
Note the above is a very rough calculation and shows the wide margin of safety baked in the price. We may decide the operating business is worth more than a 15-20% yield…. but for now, we do not have to make any big leaps with respect to valuation.
The Company has not been active in the share repurchase market to preserve their NOL’s (avoid triggering a change in control). As the NOL’s are used up in the coming 12 months they should be able to aggressively repurchase stock and significantly increase the intrinsic value per share.
Recent Presentation to CFA Society of NYC
Please see this link if you would like to see our presentation from the 10th Annual Ben Graham Value Investing Conference held by the CFA Society of NYC.
Wrapping Up
We are close to fully invested on the long side and are finding compelling shorts at the same time. Despite running a very high short position we have managed to perform in line with broader indices. I would remind you that this will not always be the case as we often can be zigging while the market is zagging. Our focus remains years out. As the world adjusts to higher rates we will begin to see defaults among the weak and market share gains from the strong. I think our portfolio is well positioned to come out of that situation in good shape.
Thank you for your trust and support.
Adam Schwartz,
Black Bear Value Partners, LP
