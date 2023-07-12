Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Horizon: 7.5% Dividend Yield For 87 Cents On The Dollar With The Preferreds

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.99K Followers

Summary

  • First Horizon has seen its shares drop by 50% since the start of 2023 due to the March banking panic.
  • Despite the crisis, the company has maintained a high dividend payout, but questions remain about its ability to continue this in light of dual misses on revenue and earnings.
  • The preferreds currently offer a 7.5% yield on cost and are trading at a double-digit discount to their par value.

Memphis Tennessee Skyline

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) forms one of the high-profile tickers of the March 2023 banking panic. The Memphis, Tennessee-based financial holding company is down 50% since the start of the year with continued fears around the health

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.99K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Reflibman
Today, 8:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (234)
Thank you! Any thoughts about PACWP?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.