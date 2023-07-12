Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. CPI And Bank Of Canada Highlight North American Session

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The US dollar's losses have been extended ahead of the June CPI. Sterling made new highs since last April, while the Swiss franc has risen to its best levels in about 2 1/2 years.
  • EM currencies are also mostly higher, including the Chinese yuan, which is at its best level in three weeks.
  • The yen extended its gains for the fifth consecutive session on speculation that the Bank of Japan will adjust policy later this month.
  • The yen's strength is weighing on the Nikkei, while indications of more economic support from Beijing are helping lift Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets.
  • The STOXX 600 in Europe is advancing for the fourth consecutive session, and US index futures are also enjoying a firmer tone.

Inflation

DNY59

Overview

The US dollar's losses have been extended ahead of the June CPI. At the same time, speculation that the Bank of Japan will adjust policy later this month saw the yen extend its gains for the fifth consecutive session. Sterling

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

