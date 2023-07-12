Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: Concentration Risk Now Beyond 2000 Bubble Peak

Jul. 12, 2023
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • The concentration risk in the S&P 500 is currently higher than it was at the peak of the dot com bubble in 2000, with the top five stocks representing 23% of total market capitalisation.
  • As was the case in 2000, the big 5 stocks today have risen to the current extreme share of the market due largely to rising valuations.
  • Despite potential strong fundamental performance, the stock prices of these top five companies are likely to be lower in the future, potentially causing a significant drag on SPY.

Don"t put all your eggs in one basket

stanciuc/iStock via Getty Images

Concentration risk in the S&P 500 is now higher than was at the very peak of the dot com bubble in 2000. The largest five stocks in the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) now

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Bruce Roberts profile picture
Bruce Roberts
Today, 9:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (364)
In one study, I saw a graph that displayed years where the S&P 500 was near a 6-month high, but less than 60% of stocks were positive during the six months prior. During that time, comparing RSP to SPY showed little comfort to be invested equal-weight.

I do not have the time, but it would be nice if one could go back to RSP's inception, and run an analysis of how that fund performed in comparison to SPY for only the years in which SPY had the noted "bad breadth".

I do agree with the premise of this article, and I do use RSP in some portfolios, but can't say I have been pleased with its performance, especially as a hedge in times of high concentration in the S&P 500.
j
jason1544
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (249)
The S&P is currently trading at 20x. In 2009 it was trading at 130x
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (5.59K)
Thanks, agree is a concern!
