stanciuc/iStock via Getty Images

Concentration risk in the S&P 500 is now higher than was at the very peak of the dot com bubble in 2000. The largest five stocks in the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) now represent 23% of the S&P 500's market capitalization, compared to 19% in March 2000. This extreme degree of concentration suggests that SPY investors are likely to underperform the average large cap stock considerably over the long term. The SPY is the largest and most liquid S&P 500 ETF, with $422bn in assets, slightly ahead of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), while its expense fee is slightly higher at 0.09% vs the VOO’s 0.03%.

Concentration Risk Now Higher Than At The 2000 Peak

The combined market cap of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) now sits at $9.5trn, equivalent to 23% of the S&P 500's market cap. At the 2000 peak, the Microsoft, Cisco (CSCO), General Electric (GE), Walmart (WMT) and Intel (INTC) reached a combined market cap of $2.3trn, which represented 19% of the S&P 500 market cap.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

As was the case in 2000, the big 5 stocks today have risen to the current extreme share of the market not necessarily because their earnings and sales dominate but because investors have been willing to pay extreme valuation multiples for already large companies. The average price to sales ratio of the big 5 today is 6.8x, even higher than the 6.2x seen at the 2000 peak.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

While earnings multiples are less extreme, with the big 5 trading at a collective PE ratio of 40x versus almost 60x for the big 5 in 2000. However, relative to the overall market the overvaluation is similar, with the big 5 today trading at a 100% premium to the S&P 500 as was the case in 2000.

Strong Growth Did Not Prevent The Dot Com Crash

Over the following 7 years from the 2000 bubble peak up to just before the global financial crisis, the big 5 stocks saw their combined sales and earnings grow by 7% annually. Despite this, their combined market cap declined by almost 9% annually.

The decline in the valuations of the 5 largest stocks in the index had a profound effect on S&P 500 returns relative to the average stock, acting as a 10% drag over this period. The underperformance of the largest stocks in the index from 2000 to 2010 saw the equally-weighted S&P 500 outperform the S&P 500 by 100%.

Equally Weighted Vs Market Cap Weighted S&P 500, Total Return (Bloomberg)

SPY To Underperform The Average Stock As Mega Caps Weight On Returns

A similar period of underperformance faces the S&P 500 today. While I only have data on the equally-weighted S&P 500 going back to 2010, the market cap weighted index trades at a record valuation premium. As the chart below shows, the valuation premium is near its highest level over the past 13 years. The cap-weighted index has typically traded at a discount to the equally-weighted market as smaller companies tend to grow faster than large ones and therefore justify a higher valuation. Investors are now paying up to own companies that have already experienced rapid growth.

PE Ratio Of S&P 500 and Equally Weighted S&P 500 (Bloomberg)

Even if the big 5 stocks today manage to replicate the strong fundamental performance that the big 5 saw following the 2000 peak, their stock prices are still likely to be lower years from now. While earnings of big 5 in 2000 grew rapidly over the decade that followed their peak, the combined growth rate ultimately converged to that of the overall market.

With earnings already 13% of total S&P 500 earnings, perpetual double-digit growth rates will be extremely difficult to achieve and ultimately earnings growth will slow to that of the overall market. Even if these 5 companies manage to grow their earnings to 20% of the total market over this next decade before earnings ultimately grow at the pace of the market, this only equates to annual earnings growth outperformance of just over 4%. Under these growth assumptions, for the collective big 5 PE ratio to fall in line with them median S&P 500 stock, their stock price would have to underperform the overall market by one third over this period.

In terms of the impact on the overall market, this decline in the valuations of just 5 stocks would act as almost a full percent annual drag on S&P 500 returns over the next decade. This is likely to be the bare minimum degree to which the SPY will underperform the average US constituent stock as the overvaluation of mega cap stocks extends far beyond just the big 5.

Main Risk To SPY Underperformance View Is A Credit Crunch, Not Rate Cuts

The main risk to my view that the SPY will significantly underperform the average large cap stock over the coming years comes from a potential for a deflationary credit crunch as we saw in 2009 and 2020. As the largest companies in the SPY have significantly higher profit margins and less debt compared to the average component, they would likely outperform in the event of a surge in credit stress and deflationary recession as was the case previously.

As for the potential for interest rate cuts to support the tech sector, I see very little reason to expect this. While tech stocks are often thought to have a higher sensitivity to changes in interest rates as their projected cash flows are more heavily weighted to the future. However, there is little evidence of this in practice, with tech stocks having outperformed significantly over the past six months despite the relentless rise in bond yields.

Conclusion

Despite the risks posed by a credit crunch, long-term returns on the SPY are still highly likely to underperform the equally-weighted index, which has been the rule rather than the exception over the past three decades. With the median stock having a long-term track record of faster earnings growth relative to the overall market, the current valuation discount suggests this is the best time since early 2000 to shift out of the SPY and into less concentrated indices such as the equally-weighted S&P 500 or even mid or small cap stocks.