DarioGaona

Investors in the gold sector have had to endure a rollercoaster ride in 2023, with the index starting the year off up over 10% only to find itself barely positive year-to-date and massively underperforming the overall market. We can attribute the poor performance for most miners to declining margins year-over-year and flat production/sales and what have been underwhelming year-end FY2022 reserve statements on balance. In fact, less than one-third of large producers successfully replaced mineral reserves. And given the steadily rising share counts for most producers, this means that investors hoping for leverage to metals prices by owning producers have got the opposite, with share counts rising faster than gold reserves. The result? An investor in most gold producers needs to buy more shares to get the same amount of gold production and gold reserves as they did several years ago.

Fortunately, Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) has been an exception in the reserve growth per share department, with it being one of the few mid-tier producers with meaningful reserve growth per share since commercial production began in 2016. This reserve growth per share can be attributed to the declaration of mineral reserves at its Media Luna Project (which will be its second mine by 2025), and limited share dilution, with Torex maintaining a tight share count of ~85 million with less than 8% share dilution since 2016. Let's take a look at the company's 2022 Reserve/Resource update below and dig into whether the recent ~27% correction has left the stock trading with an adequate margin of safety.

El Limon Guajes Mine (Company Website)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

2022 Reserves & Resources

Torex Gold released its 2022 Reserve/Resource update earlier this year, reporting year-end reserves of ~4.95 million gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a meaningful improvement from the prior-year period. Meanwhile, the company also materially increased its measured & indicated [M&I] and inferred resources, with M&I ounces increasing ~0.57 million ounces (8% year-over-year) and inferred resources up ~0.04 million ounces (2% year-over-year. The result is that the company finished the year with a global resource base just shy of 10 million GEOs, a very impressive feat that places Torex in a unique position of having an asset that nearly meets Barrick's (GOLD) Tier-1 criteria, which is 500,000+ ounces per annum, a 10+ year mine life, and costs in the lower end of the cost curve.

Torex Gold - Proven & Probable Gold-Equivalent Ounce Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into its reserve growth to start, we can see that gold reserves have been in steady decline since 2016, with Torex struggling to entirely replace open-pit reserves at its El-Limon Guajes [ELG] Mine which have made up the bulk of its mine plan. And while the inability to entirely reserves each year was disappointing, this is no easy feat for a company that's depleting 400,000+ ounces per annum all while trying to maintain a reasonable but not overly aggressive exploration budget as the sector has waded through a difficult environment (low gold prices until 2019, COVID-19 related staffing headwinds, severe inflationary pressures) that has weighted on free cash flow generation. However, while ELG's open-pit reserves were declining, the company has done an incredible job growing underground reserves at ELG, with reserves coming in at ~480,000 ounces at year-end (flat year-over-year but up 200% since 2018) despite a huge year for ELG Underground in 2022 with a record ~560,000 tonnes mined.

Media Luna, ELG Complex & Balsas River (Company Report)

As shown in the above chart, though, the real driver of the reserve growth was the declaration of gold-equivalent ounce reserves at the company's nearby Media Luna Project which lies on the south side of the Balsas River, which Torex is currently in the process of tunneling below to access high-grade Media Luna ore (project over 25% complete). As reported at year-end, Media Luna's reserves came in at ~3.36 million gold-equivalent ounces, pushing Torex's total reserve base to just shy of 5.0 million ounces to easily support a 10+ year mine life. However, there's the potential to not only grow this reserve base further on the south side of the Balsas with EPO, and targets like Media Luna West, Media Luna Deep, and Media Luna East, but also to grow reserves on the ELG side of the river, with ELG Underground continuing to yield incredible results, with a highlight hole of 14.5 meters at 88.92 grams per tonne gold-equivalent reported this week.

Moving over to resource growth, Torex ended 2022 with ~2.37 million ounces of resources at ELG, a slight decrease from ~2.75 million ounces in the year-ago period. The decline in M&I resources (~2.01 million ounces vs. ~2.48 million ounces) was related to mining depletion at the ELG pits, but we saw Torex hold the line on M&I resources year-over-year at ELG Underground at ~920,000 ounces, with growth in inferred resources to ~260,000 ounces. However, while ELG resources were down moderately year-over-year, this was more than offset by meaningful growth at Media Luna. In fact, Media Luna M&I ounces increased to ~4.67 million GEOs and the company also declared maiden reserves of ~670,000 ounces at EPO, and this deposit still has ~730,000 ounces of inferred resources. So, on a global resource basis, resources increased materially, as did reserve grades, with ELG Underground's reserve grade improving to ~7.3 grams per tonne of gold.

ELG Complex - M&I Resources & Inferred Resources by Deposit (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Media Luna - Gold-Equivalent Resources (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, it's worth noting that Media Luna reported a maiden measured resource of ~473,000 ounces at 8.06 grams per tonne of gold-equivalent contained within three separate zones of the deposit, upgrading the overall quality of the Media Luna resource and further de-risking this asset. And while we did not see resource or reserve growth at ELG in 2022, the company did replace a large chunk of reserves (over 60%) with laybacks in the El Limon Pit adding ~190,000 ounces, and initial reserves declared at Sub-Sill South and El Limon Sur Deep. And on a positive note, we will see a material improvement in recoveries for ELG Underground and Open Pit material post-2024 once the copper and iron sulphide flotation circuits are commissioned, with ELG Underground silver and copper recoveries expected to improve from 30% and 10% to 86% and 93%, respectively.

Metals Price Assumptions & Metallurgical Recoveries (Resources) (Company Filings)

Reserves Per Share

Reserve growth is important, but far more important is reserve growth per share. This is because reserve growth that comes at the expense of significant share dilution means that investors are getting exposure to fewer ounces of gold per share held and the result is one is actually seeing their exposure to precious metals diluted by owning any precious metals producer that cannot maintain reserves per share. Therefore, an investor in any producer with this criterion is not getting their desired leverage to the silver and or gold price if reserves and or production per share are declining.

Obviously, this isn't ideal, since it makes little sense to own a producer that carries higher volatility and risk vs. a commodity (the metal itself) if it is not offering the leverage that one should get for taking on this added risk. Fortunately, Torex recently reversed its reserve per share trend recently. As the chart below shows, we saw steady declines in reserves per share since 2017 because of Torex's to entirely replace mined depletion at its ELG Mine. However, this was offset by the declaration of mineral reserves at its second and future Media Luna mine on the other side of the Balsas River, and given Torex's limited share dilution over the past five years, this has led to meaningful growth in reserves per share. In fact, Torex now has one of the best reserve per share trends sector-wide, with reserves up ~30% from FY2016 levels to ~0.06 gold-equivalent ounces per share (FY2016: 0.046).

Torex Gold - Gold Reserves/Gold-Equivalent Reserves Per Share (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

However, while this trend has assumed an upward trajectory as of year-end 2022, the market is forward-looking and it's the forward trend that is most important. The good news is that Torex's reserve growth per share looks likely to continue, with the potential to add additional underground reserves at depth at ELG Underground, in addition to El Limon Sur Deep and the EPO deposit. Plus, the prospect of further reserve growth at Media Luna is also looking promising, with multiple thick high-grade intercepts outside of the main Media Luna deposit and along its boundaries. So, with no material growth in its share count expected given Torex's fully funded Media Luna build, and the potential to more than offset mined depletion over the next few years as new high-grade ore sources potentially move into reserves by year-end 2025, Torex should remain an industry leader regarding reserve growth per share, which is certainly unique given that most producers struggle to hold the line on this metric and others fail miserably like Coeur (CDE) and Americas G&S (USAS).

Media Luna - 2023 Drilling Results (Company Website)

Before moving onto the valuation, I'd be remiss not to briefly discuss the recent drill results, with Torex's recent drill holes (SST-278 and SST-282) confirming deep high-grade mineralization that was previously uncovered well below the lowest inferred resource blocks in Sub Sill South and ELD. Notably, these intercepts came in at above average grades with 27.1 meters at 9.28 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, 16.6 meters at 13.16 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, and 5.0 meters at 9.56 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, pointing to the potential to add meaningful resources and reserves much deeper than the extent of the current underground resource base. And moving south to El Limon Sur Deep, we saw a monster hole that hit 14.5 meters at 88.92 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, including 1.3 meters at 759.47 grams per tonne gold-equivalent.

El Limon Underground Long Section (Company Website)

While the two bonanza intercepts included in the larger intercept of 14.5 meters did take the grade down materially on this hole (LS-220), the residual intercept was still a very impressive 11.7 meters at 13.8 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, nearly double the average grade of ELG Underground in reserves (7.30 grams per tonne of gold). Finally, Torex also reported solid intercepts in the vicinity of sparsely drilled inferred resources deeper at ELD, with 4.1 meters at 18.95 grams per tonne of gold-equivalent, and Torex also hit multiple 5.0+ gram per tonne intercepts at El Limon West, pointing to the potential for a new underground zone below the EL Limon Sur Open Pit. Overall, this is exceptional news and these results continue to significantly outperform my expectations, with some of these results being among the best released sector-wide, and pointing to further reserve growth similar to what Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) has enjoyed at Ernest Henry that's helped the stock to outperform year-to-date.

So, why is this important?

ELG Underground Production Profile (Company Technical Report)

Post-2026, the ELG plant will have significant excess capacity and while ELG Underground was looking like it would remain a high-grade contributor until 2027, it's looking like this important asset could contribute to provide high-grade feed well into the 2030s based on the recent exploration results and even at higher average mining rates of 1,700 tonnes per day. This would optimize an already impressive production profile and add to additional potential feed from EPO which the company is becoming increasingly confident that it can use to boost the overall production profile for the Morelos Complex. Hence, the production profile outlined in the 2022 Morelos Technical Report is looking like it could end up being conservative, with the 12-year mine life potentially being a 14+ year mine life, and the annualized GEO production profile of ~375,000 ounces potentially improving to ~450,000 ounces with EPO and additional years of contribution from ELG Underground.

Valuation

Based on ~87 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$14.40, Torex trades at a market cap of ~$1.25 billion, and an enterprise value of $940 million. This continues to be a very reasonable valuation for a company with an asset boasting near Tier-1 scale (500,000 ounces), even if it's not operating in a Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction. And while this market cap figure leaves Torex trading at only a slight discount to its estimated net asset value of ~$1.49 billion (0.85x P/NAV), one could make a strong argument that there's room for medium-term and long-term growth in net asset value here given the continued stream of exceptional drilling results at Media Luna, ELG Underground, and EPO. Plus, from a free cash flow standpoint, the stock also remains quite attractively valued, trading at a ~20% estimated FY2025 free cash flow yield.

Using what I believe to be a fair multiple of 0.90x P/NAV (reflecting its solid track record of resource growth offset by its Tier-2 jurisdiction) and a cash flow multiple of 5.0 using a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF, I see a fair value for Torex of US$17.40. This translates to a 21% upside from current levels, leaving Torex back at a discount to fair value vs. when I warned against paying up for the stock above US$16.50 in May. That said, I am looking for a minimum 40% discount to fair value to justify starting new positions in single-asset producers, and especially those in non-Tier 1 ranked jurisdictions. So, while I see upside for Torex from here, I still don't see an adequate margin of safety in place, with the ideal buy zone coming in at US$10.50 or lower. And while this doesn't mean the stock must trade down to these levels, I continue to see far more attractive bets elsewhere for the time being, with some more diversified names like Pan American (PAAS) trading at just ~0.75x P/NAV after a year of significant underperformance.

Pan American Silver Relative to Benchmark Index (GDX) (StockCharts.com)

Summary

Torex Gold continues to execute near flawlessly from both a production and development standpoint, with Media Luna tracking in line with budget and schedule for commercial production in 2025. Meanwhile, the ramp-up in exploration continues to deliver some world-class results from multiple deposits (EPO, Media Luna, ELG Underground), with the most recent highlight intercept hitting an incredible ~1,290 gram-meters, making this one of the top-20 intercepts drilled sector-wide in 2023 among sub $2.0 billion market cap gold companies. However, some of these positive developments are now priced into the stock with Torex more than doubling since I highlighted it as a Buy below US$6.70 last year. And while this doesn't mean the stock can't go higher, I prefer to buy hated miners trading at massive discounts to fair value, and Torex doesn't meet these criteria today.

Torex Gold Update - September 2022 (Seeking Alpha Premium/PRO)

That said, while Torex may not be in a low-risk buy zone today, it remains one of the better buy-the-dip candidates if it can fill some open gaps below in its chart, given that the team continues to over-deliver on promises and there is certainly for mine plan optimization with a sizeable resource in place at EPO and a potential for significant resource and reserve growth at ELG Underground. This is quite important because Torex will have ample excess processing capacity post-2026, and while lower-grade material could fill the mill, ~5.0 gram per tonne feed from EPO and 6.0+ gram per tonne feed from ELG Underground is certainly the preferred option to maintain a 400,000+ ounce production profile for longer vs. the drop-off expected post-2027. To summarize, while I am focused elsewhere for the time being, I would view any pullbacks below US$10.50 as buying opportunities.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.