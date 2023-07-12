Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Strong Buy Ahead Of Q2 Results

Jul. 12, 2023 9:26 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock has been volatile recently, dropping to an ultra-low $110-100 buy-in range, then surging by about 180% in the last six months.
  • Despite the significant rebound, Tesla remains one of my top long-term holdings.
  • Tesla could report sales of more than two million cars this year.
  • Yet, Tesla has considerable growth potential in the Model 3/Y segments and future sales growth potential with the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, and other projects.
  • Estimates may be too low. Tesla could beat in the upcoming quarter and future years, enabling its stock to move substantially higher as we advance in the coming years.
2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance.

y_carfan

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been on a remarkable ride this year. I increased my position around the time I called for a bottom in Tesla's stock in the $110-100 buy-in range. However, Tesla remains a

Victor Dergunov

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
42.99K Followers
Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Risk Advisor
Risk Advisor
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (4.97K)
Any thoughts on how the common man can afford it?
Mark Krieger
Mark Krieger
Today, 9:28 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (17.51K)
Victor: after the recent runup, do you still advise buying or holding before next week's earnings report?
Mark Krieger
Mark Krieger
Today, 9:27 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (17.51K)
PEG ratio of 2.14 is a bit elevated based on earnings growth of 38% in 2024 (from $3.50 eps in 2023 to $4.82 in 2024)
