Palladium And Platinum At Long-Term Support Levels

Jul. 12, 2023 9:35 AM ETSBSW, SBYSF1 Comment
Summary

  • Palladium has long-term support at $1,000 per ounce, with a mid-range price target of $1,400 to $1,500 per ounce in the next year or two.
  • Platinum is at a monthly bottom and its price, priced in gold, is at a 60-year low, making it a good investment for preserving purchasing power.
  • The rise of electric mobility presents challenges for palladium and platinum, but increased demand for hybrid vehicles and fuel cell vehicles could boost demand for these metals.

palladium stone and ingot, a transition metal used in the production of aerospace equipment, black background, isolated

RHJ

The following True Vine Letter was originally published for Premium subscribers on June 29, 2023. The charts are now about 2 weeks old.

I have 4 long-term palladium and platinum charts that I want to start this Letter

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBSW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The True Vine Letter is a publication of True Vine Investments, the investment advisory business of Joshua S. Hall, ChFC, and a Registered Investment Advisor in the U.S.A. The information presented in the True Vine Letter is general in nature and designed for do-it-yourself and professional investors. It does not have regard to the investment objectives, financial situation, and the particular needs of any person who may read this Letter. Recommendations are not personalized investment advice specific to the situation of any one individual, family, or organization. In no way should it be construed as personalized investment advice. True Vine Investments will not be held responsible for the independent financial or investment actions taken by readers. True Vine Letter content is never an offer to buy or sell any security. True Vine Letters include a disclosure of any relevant securities held by Joshua S. Hall or his immediate family. Client portfolios managed by True Vine Investments may hold positions in securities covered in the Letter. Securities in these portfolios may be bought or sold at any time in order for True Vine Investments to satisfy its fiduciary obligations to clients. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive evaluation of financial strategies or specific investments and consult a professional before making any decisions. Positive comments made regarding this Letter should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of Joshua Hall’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

The annual supply of platinum is a drop in the bucket compared to gold and it is cheaper than gold.
