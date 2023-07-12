Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cassava Sciences' Simufilam For Alzheimer's Disease: Not As Good As Advertised

Summary

  • Cassava Sciences' results for mild Alzheimer's disease are better than placebo at 12 months but little better beyond this. Thus, there is no compelling reason to invest in the stock.
  • Simufilam may help maintain cognition in those with mild cognitive impairment over long periods of time, but this has not been definitively determined yet.
  • To gain FDA approval, Simufilam likely has to perform at least as well as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors such as Aricept.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) recently announced results from its Cognition Maintenance Study for Alzheimer’s disease. In this study, some of those who completed the twelve month open label extension trial on Simufilam continued on the drug while others were

Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past decade.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs.  This advice is informed by  a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and seventeen years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
Democracy in America
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (972)
More junk logic, Lane.

BTW when you say SAVA has been "creative" in the presentation of data, why don't you have the integrity to make a straight accusation. I'll try and help here.

Lane, are you accusing SAVA of fraud?

I ask this because you are certainly trying to imply it with your velvet hammer.

I guess it's your turn at bat today to heckle SAVA on behalf of the coordinated shorts.

Let's see how much your newest dose of suspect logic alters the share price of SAVA.

Good luck with your short-puzzles me why you are so adamant to root against a drug that clearly has outperformed the recently approved BIIB solution (leqembi).

Lane, are you asserting that Leqembi is more effective than SAVA?
