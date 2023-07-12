Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Royal Caribbean: Sailing Far From Its Fundamentals

Jul. 12, 2023 10:09 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
422 Followers

Summary

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises' stock is overvalued and ripe for a bearish bet due to a potential market downturn, worsening fundamentals, or a possible valuation reset in a recession.
  • Despite the company's revenue growth, its profitability remains weak and its debt-to-equity ratio is high at 7.3. The company has a long way to go in terms of returning value to shareholders.
  • Investors should exercise caution with this stock; buying far out-of-the-money put options could pay off if the market or the company's valuation declines.

Two deck chairs on a waterfront balcony. A woman is sitting in one of the chairs.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

It's not often an opportunity presents itself where a stock is not only trading far from its fundamentals but also provides an opportunity for an asymmetrical bet to profit from its fall. I have been

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
422 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of RCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.