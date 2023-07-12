Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carnival: Steadying The Ship

Jul. 12, 2023 10:10 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)1 Comment
Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
551 Followers

Summary

  • Carnival Corporation is recovering from pandemic debt but expects to achieve positive cash flow for the rest of the year.
  • Carnival’s management is forecasting an adjusted EPS in the range of $.7 and $.77. According to my calculations, CCL could even exceed this.
  • Risks include massive debt, competition from other cruise lines, and potential fluctuations in oil prices and foreign currency values.

Carnival Freedom

Ruth Peterkin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is still recovering from the massive debt it piled up during the pandemic to keep its ship afloat, but its management has outlined a plan for tackling its

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
551 Followers
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

t
terrie000
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (787)
It may go higher longer term but at this current moment, the stocks need a healthy pullback of at least 10-20%. Smart people are selling to take profits. A re-entry price about $15 would provide a better margin of safety.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.