Inflation Keeps Declining And Stocks Keep Climbing
Summary
- Both the headline and core rates of inflation came in lower than expected.
- This should be enough reason for the Fed to end its rate hike campaign.
- The roots of a further decline in the rate of inflation are well established and should support a continuation of the bull market in stocks.
Yesterday was a stellar one for the major market averages, led again by small caps, in anticipation of today’s Consumer Price Index report. The report did not disappoint. The headline number fell from 4% to 3%, while the core rate excluding food and energy declined from 5.3% to 4.8%. Both were better than expected. The core rate posted a 0.2% increase for the month of June, which was its smallest since August 2021. The disinflationary trend continues, as we gradually approach the Fed’s target of 2%.
The inflation hawks will do their best to find components of the price index that are not falling in line with the overall rate, but they will come up empty handed. Some who have yet to identify the well-established disinflationary trend are forecasting a resurgence in inflation during the second half of the year. I don’t see it. While the core rate remains well above target, the roots of its decline are staring us in the face. Rents accounted for 70% of last month’s increase in inflation, and as new rent prices are factored into the annualized number we should see what is a trailing 12-month increase of 7.8% become a negligible increase in shelter costs.
Those who read my work regularly know that I focus more on rates of change than absolute numbers, because rates of change are what move markets. I am less interested in predicting the right number than I am in being on the right side of the market. That is why we try to predict economic data in the first place—to make accurate market predictions.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index, which I think best represents the broad U.S. economy, bottomed in June of last year. The bottom coincided with the peak rate of inflation of 9.1% in June of last year. The subsequent decline in the rate of inflation has resulted in the gradual recovery in the small-cap index. This was the point at which I started to become extremely bullish about the prospects for the economy and stock market. It is as simple as that, and it has worked out quite well.
As for what Fed officials may say about this number, I am not concerned. They will tirelessly talk about raising short-term rates to keep inflation expectations anchored until way past the point when the rate-hike cycle has ended. They will also never deviate from what the market is expecting in the near term, based on the futures market, because Chairman Powell does not like to disappoint markets. We could see the expectation for an additional rate hike diminish significantly between now and the meeting at the end of this month. There is certainly no need for another rate hike.
Regardless, the economy and markets have digested this rate-hike cycle better than most expected because of how strong the foundation of the expansion is today. It was built from the bottom up. The bull market that began last October should continue well through the end of this year, but the emphasis moving forward will be on the average stock rather than the mega-cap technology names that have led its advance to date. In other words, it’s a stock pickers market. Happy hunting!
