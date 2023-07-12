Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rotation Preparation: Why QQQ Outshines SCHG

Jul. 12, 2023 10:31 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), SCHGAAPL, MSFT, SCHD2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I believe a rotation from growth to value stocks is imminent due to factors like sticky inflation and valuations, prompting me to consider potential assets for future investment.
  • When comparing SCHG and QQQ, I find QQQ to be a better investment choice due to its higher technology exposure, consistent outperformance, and superior risk-adjusted return.
  • I will likely be a buyer of QQQ after the next rotation, as it offers reliable tech exposure without the need to pick a specific sub-industry.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Directional choices arrow signpost

-Antonio-

Introduction

Wayne Gretzky once said I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been. I try to apply this to every major financial decision I make - especially when it comes to big-picture stuff like picking

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.2K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

P
Publius Valerius
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (1.77K)
Does today's CPI print (not just today, buy a continuation of Y/Y and M/M trends over the last 12 months) change your mind about the 'stickiness' of inflation and a rotation from Growth to Value?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:56 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.64K)
@Publius Valerius Excellent question.

No, it doesn't. As happy as I am that inflation is coming down, the market action is starting to prove my point. Dollar weakness is now causing commodities to soar. Energy is breaking out. Also, June was the last month with significant energy tailwinds. That's gone now.

Also, inflation (rate of change) peaked in June 2022. Now, we're dealing with tougher comps.

I think inflation will be very hard to get down from current levels.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.