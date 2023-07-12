Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

bluebird bio: A Risk Worth Taking

Jul. 12, 2023 10:45 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)EDIT, MRSN
Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
62 Followers

Summary

  • bluebird works as a biotech company developing curative gene therapies to save lives.
  • Concerns over its cash runway and clinical trials are overblown, with the stock near all-time lows.
  • Near-term catalysts from Lovo-cell, Zynteglo, and Skysona are completely overlooked, in my opinion.
  • I am initiating on BLUE with a Buy recommendation with a FY23 price target of $5.8, according to my DCF valuation.
Lab assistant uniform with mask gloves holding test tube with science laboratory research sample while analyzing development on biology chemical as graph growth increase investment revenue, copy space

JadeThaiCatwalk/iStock via Getty Images

Well, sit down at the poker table, my friend, because investing in bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is much like playing a suspenseful hand of poker - thrilling, unpredictable, and potentially rewarding. When you go all-in with BLUE, you're basically putting your chips on gene therapy - a revolutionary

This article was written by

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
62 Followers
Just here to give my research-oriented opinion on underfollowed stocks with a greater focus on early-stage biotech/pharma players.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.