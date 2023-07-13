DNY59

Co-authored with Treading Softly.

One question I frequently get asked from very well-intentioned retirees and income investors is why I wouldn't buy a CD or certificate of deposit that's yielding 5-6% and use that for income. I will admit that for those with a very short-term window for needing cash, a 5 to 6% guaranteed return on a CD is highly attractive, especially since you can buy most of them through your brokerage, and 1-3 year CDs are yielding that amount.

The question then becomes, what if you want this investment to have a longer-term horizon of 1-3 years? Interest rates are not likely to be nearly as attractive as they are now – otherwise, you'd be able to get a CD that yields that much for a much longer time frame. So when the CD matures at that 1-3 year mark, you're either going to see a massive drop in your income that you're receiving, or you're going to struggle to receive any worthwhile income at all. This is where the principle of knowing the time frame and horizon of your investment focus will help you make decisions and not to get distracted by either very nice near-term possibilities when you need long term or very nice long-term possibilities that you won't be able to wait for. You need to know where you're headed and the horizon of the investments you're making.

I'll admit, if you've got an emergency fund that you have no need to touch and you need to earn some income on it, current money market and CD rates are exceptionally attractive, and there is very little reason to throw that money at risk in the market. If you're going to need your capital in 12 months, go lock in a CD for a year and reap the rewards, but if you're like me, the vast majority of my income-producing portfolio isn't designed to be needed in its entirety within the next few years. I'm investing for the rest of my life, which I hope will be several more decades.

So I want to buy yields that are going to be high regardless of what interest rates are doing. I don't want to be dependent on trying to refresh my portfolio's income yield amount every three years. I'm going to lock an income for decades.

Today I want to look at a specific investment that you can use as a foundational investment in your portfolio that not only offers high yields currently but also continues to see strong dividend raises or growth, allowing you to enjoy income that continues to rise as you continue to hold it, something that a CD is not able to offer you.

A Foundational Investment.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is a "triple-net" equity REIT yielding 6.2%. WPC has a long track record of hiking its dividend, raising it every year since 1998 and every quarter since 2001.

WPC separates itself from its peers with a relatively large European portfolio. Europe accounts for 36% of its portfolio. WPC also has relatively high exposure to industrial and warehouse tenants. Source.

WPC Q1 2023 Presentation

The allocation to retail properties is substantially higher for many triple-net counterparts. This difference means that WPC is a great REIT to diversify your exposure. It is also a way to gain industrial exposure with a much higher yield, as most "pure" industrial REITs have dividend yields closer to 3%.

After years of being minimal, WPC is starting to see significant same-store rent growth.

WPC Q1 2023 Presentation

This is caused by inflation escalators starting to kick in. Rent escalators are agreements in the rental contract to increase rent at predetermined intervals with a formula. 57% of WPC's escalators are based on inflation indexes like CPI. These escalators are backward-looking as they use CPI, and they are usually calculated only once every 1, 3, or even 5 years. This will be a tailwind to WPC's existing portfolio for several years.

Additionally, WPC is aggressively expanding, starting out the year with $750 million in acquisitions at an average cap rate of 7.2%. The "cap rate" is the net operating income of the property divided by the sales price, so a higher cap rate means higher earnings for WPC. WPC has seen its average cap rate rise from around 6% and is now over 7%.

Though perhaps more important than rent growth right now, the high inflation environment is influencing the decisions of new tenants. At REITWeek, CEO Jason Fox had an interesting explanation:

"I think in terms of new transactions right now, as I said, it’s more of the conversation. And while we may not be getting uncapped CPI as much in this current environment, when we do get CPI that is capped, these caps have gotten higher. We’ve also added floors, and the floors are at higher levels. Where we might have been floors in the 1% to 2% range with caps in the 3% to 3.5% range, our floors are probably more around 2% and our caps are going to be more in the 3% to 5% range at this point in time. So even though we’re not essentially getting uncapped CPI all the time like we have in the past, it’s still flowing through. And importantly, it’s flowing through to our fixed increases. I mentioned earlier that historically, we’ve been closer to 2%. Our year-to-date -- for our year-to-date deal volume, the weighted average fixed increase is 3.0%."

Roughly 40% of WPCs portfolio has "fixed" escalators. This means they don't account for inflation. Historically, WPC has signed contracts with a fixed escalator rate of around 2%. So whether inflation was high or low, rent increased 2%/year. On new contracts, WPC is averaging 3% fixed escalators! While that might not look attractive with CPI still over 4%, if we go back to CPI of 2% – which is what the Fed has all but stated they are willing to destroy the economy to achieve – then 3% suddenly looks very good. These contracts are typically 15-20 years, so there is plenty of time for inflation to slow down.

Furthermore, for contracts that have inflation-linked escalators, tenants are willing to accept higher floors of 2%, with a cap of 3-5%. Note that in 2020 and 2021, WPC saw rent growth slow to 1.5% because of low inflation and low floors. For most of the 2010s, same-store rent growth was below 2% more often than not because of persistently low inflation.

Low same-store rent growth has been a headwind for triple-net REITs for many years. Seeing some immediate growth is nice, but it is somewhat offset by higher interest expenses, especially in the case of WPC, which has been expanding quite aggressively. However, interest rates won't keep rising forever. In the coming years, they will stop increasing, and it is quite likely they actually come down, allowing WPC to refinance at lower rates. Yet the escalators will remain, increasing rent at a faster pace while WPC's expenses remain relatively fixed or even decreasing.

WPC's pace of dividend hikes has been consistent, but the size of the increases has been diminishing. With rent growth increasing today and the new contracts allowing for rent growth to be sustained at a higher level even if inflation goes away, WPC will see a much faster pace of earnings growth and dividend growth in the next ten years than they've seen the past ten.

Fortunately for us, the market is nearsighted and is overlooking the future potential. This is a REIT that you can buy and hold with confidence "forever."

Conclusion

With W. P. Carey Inc., you're not only able to receive a high yield of 6% income now, but you can strongly expect continued dividend raises and growth quarter after quarter, or at least year after year. This means that the yield that you will be buying now will continue to climb and provide you with more income as time goes on.

When it comes to investing, I'm not one who likes to cling to my yield on cost; instead, I frequently prefer to consider the yield I'm currently receiving when looking for opportunities to switch from one holding to another.

I also like to know that the income I'm receiving is able to grow, whether through reinvestment of my own money or from the company simply rewarding me more and more year after year. There's a reason that the job that you work at provides you with annual raises. Part of that is to help you keep up with inflation, essentially keeping you on net-zero real wage growth, but for those of you who've been receiving raises above the inflation rate all those years, the company is saying that you are worth more to them today than the day they hired. Likewise, as a shareholder, I want to be respected and recognized as being worth more to them today than when I first purchased shares. It's one more reason I like to own dividend-paying companies over those that don't pay a dividend because how does the management of a non-dividend-paying company show you that you are worthwhile? They are not sending you any money in the mail, and they can say that your share price is rising, but in all honesty, share prices rise for a whole bunch of reasons – not simply to reward shareholders.

When it comes to retirement, I'm not going to the grocery store and putting food in my cart that I will pay for at the cash register and offer them a share of Google (GOOG), but I can offer them cash that I received personally from WPC. That's a key difference in your retirement planning. People like to say that "cash is king," and when it comes to the grocery store, that's 100% true, and that cash for my retirement comes from dividend investments.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.