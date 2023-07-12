Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Towering Tech

Jul. 12, 2023 10:15 AM ET1 Comment
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Summary

  • The performance of large-cap Technology stocks so far this year has been exceptional, with the S&P 500® Information Technology sector outperforming the S&P 500 by 26% over the six-month period ending June 30, 2023.
  • Tech’s outperformance, driven by mega-cap strength, has been especially notable because of its narrow breadth.
  • We see a clear negative relationship, an indication of mean reversion in action.
  • The tendency of Tech concentration to reverse has important implications for the performance of equal-weight sector strategies.
  • The role of an index is to reflect the market, and history can help us understand the dynamics of the various index weighting options available to track specific market segments.

Stock Market Technology Index. Trading screen with a sector index for Technology, quotes, charts and changes.

Torsten Asmus

By Anu Ganti

S&P Dow Jones Indices
Comments (1)

k
katmandu100
Today, 10:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.19K)
Excellent data and commentary, thanks.
