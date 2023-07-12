IYK: Staples Priced To Near Perfection, Neutral Technical Signals

coldsnowstorm

The value trade has been rotten so far in 2023. In my daily market assessments, I prefer to look at the relative chart of value versus growth. There’s not much to like if you are an investor overweight in blue chip, high dividend yield household brand names. While the last few weeks have seen a pause in the growth style’s alpha, I would like to see the value have a few more weeks of stronger total returns versus the mega-cap-dominated growth area.

Let’s hone in on the iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK), primarily a large-cap value fund. I have a hold rating on the ETF due to its elevated valuation and neutral technical situation.

When Will Value Return to Relative Favor?

According to the issuer, IYK seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the consumer staples sector and offers investors seeking exposure to domestic companies that produce a wide range of consumer goods, including food, automobiles, and household goods. IYK can be an effective way to express a sector view, and going overweight this ETP is often a defensive strategy and may outperform during periods of market turmoil.

IYK features a moderate 0.39% annual expense ratio and has a robust $1.7 billion in assets under management along with paying a relatively high 2.4% trailing 12-month dividend yield. Tradeability is strong with IYK as its 30-day median bid/ask spread is just three basis points, though the average daily volume over the last month is less than 90,000 shares. Holding 53 individual stocks as of July 10, 2023, its 3-year annualized standard deviation is 17% - not all that high compared to other sectors. On valuation, iShares notes the price-to-earnings ratio at 21.9 while its price-to-book ratio is likewise high at 4.1.

Digging into the portfolio, data from Morningstar show that IYK is heavy into the value style with scant growth exposure. The Style Box below illustrates that just 4% of the allocation is growth, though there is a material 23% total weight to US SMID caps (mainly mid-caps). With below-market long-term earnings growth, IYK’s PEG ratio is quite expensive near 3.0 (assuming a near 22 P/E and 7% to 8% LTEG).

IYK: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Goldman Sachs even notes that the Consumer Staples sector is the third most expensive sector in the S&P 500.

S&P 500 Sector Valuation Measures

Goldman Sachs

IYK is a somewhat concentrated portfolio. Morningstar notes that 65% of its assets are in the fund’s top 10 holdings. In fact, its four largest components (Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Philip Morris International) comprise about 45% of the ETF, so paying close attention to fundamental conditions and technical happenings with those companies and stocks are key.

IYK: Concentrated Into Two Sub-Sectors

iShares

Seasonally, the Consumer Staples sector tends to feature steady returns throughout the year, so I don’t see any immediate risks when assessing calendar trends, according to data from Equity Clock. Perhaps some relative upside could come about should weakness emerge in the broader market during the sometimes-volatile Q3 stretch.

IYK: A Flight to Safety ETF Should Q3 Volatility Hit

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

With a somewhat high cost compared to other sector ETFs, a lofty valuation, and neutral seasonal tendencies, IYK’s chart is in a holding pattern in my view. Notice in the chart below that the fund has been putting in a series of lower highs and higher lows since notching an all-time high in Q2 2022. After falling a bit less than 20% peak to trough to its October 2022 low, the fund has failed to show significant upside momentum.

Moreover, I noticed that the long-term 200-day moving average is flat in its slope and the shorter-term 50-day moving average is whipping above and below the 200-day. That is a signature of ‘no trend,’ frustrating both the bears and bulls. What’s somewhat concerning is that the most recent dip featured a lower low in the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart – that could portend bearish price action before long. But with high volume by price in the $195 to $205 range, the fund is likely to hold here until we see signs of a definitive breakout from this symmetrical triangle or a bearish breakdown from it.

Overall, the chart is neutral in my opinion.

IYK: Symmetrical Triangle Continuation Pattern, Recent Lower Low in RSI

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on IYK. It is not the cheapest sector fund out there, but liquidity is strong. With a high valuation and mixed chart, along with defensive relative price action, there are many mixed characteristics right now.