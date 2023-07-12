Just_Super

Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) business continues to perform extremely well, even as hardware demand normalizes. This is being driven by the company's NGS solutions and should be supported by the scaling of the XSIAM business. Palo Alto's improving margins and ability to drive growth at scale have led to a premium valuation, but the stock is beginning to look expensive relative to peers.

Market

While Palo Alto’s business continues to perform well, there are still macro headwinds, with the timing and scope of projects being negatively impacted. Sales cycles are also elongating, but the maturity of Palo Alto’s business is helping to insulate it from this somewhat. Palo Alto believes that only around 15-20% of its business in any quarter is net new business. A lower contribution from new business helps to reduce volatility (both to the upside and downside).

Palo Alto's customer mix is also likely helping to protect it from the macro environment. There has been a greater impact on the SMB segment of the market, but this is not a focus area for Palo Alto. This may change if economic conditions deteriorate further though. Potential customers are currently cautious, leading to greater deal scrutiny, and this behavior appears to be spreading.

Pandemic-era hardware tailwinds also appear to be waning. Until recently Palo Alto had been pushing a positive long-term hardware outlook but have progressively been walking back from this position. In particular, in the most recent quarter Palo Alto noted an accelerated shift towards software. The tight financing environment is potentially contributing to this by causing a preference for OpEx over CapEx.

Palo Alto's product mix and the breadth of its portfolio may also be important contributors to the company's strong performance in a soft demand environment. SASE, cloud security and XDR continue to be focus areas for many customers. Consolidation is also growing in importance and Palo Alto's platform positions it to benefit from this.

Palo Alto

Palo Alto’s NGS business continues to be the company’s growth engine, with NGS ARR growing by 60% YoY. The company now has in excess of 1 billion USD of SASE bookings and Cortex also recently hit 1 billion USD in bookings.

SASE transformation is Palo Alto’s biggest pipeline and is likely a large part of the reason that Palo Alto has been performing so well. SASE is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity market segments. Palo Alto’s SASE ARR is growing over 50% annually and the business has over 4,200 customers. Given Palo Alto's focus on larger organizations and the nature of the product, the SASE business is less likely to be impacted by temporary economic uncertainty. SASE implementation is a strategic decision involving senior management and implementation may be a 9-12 month process. Palo Alto’s SASE business should also be supported by the US government's transition to Zero Trust and SASE over the next few years. Palo Alto is currently the only approved vendor for SASE for DoD.

XSIAM was made generally available in the first quarter of FY2023 and appears to be another reason for Palo Alto's strong performance. Palo Alto’s CEO has stated that he has never seen a security product build a pipeline faster than XSIAM. Palo Alto achieved 30 million USD in bookings in the second quarter and bookings more than doubled sequentially in the third quarter. Palo Alto also recently signed its first eight-figure XSIAM deal.

Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT) recently entered the Security Service Edge market with the announcement of Microsoft Entra Internet Access and Microsoft Entra Private Access, the naming of which mimics Zscaler's (ZS) products. Microsoft Entra Internet Access is a Secure Web Gateway that protects access to the internet and SaaS applications. Microsoft Entra Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access product that secures access to private apps and resources. Coupled with Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps (cloud access security broker), these products comprise Microsoft’s Security Service Edge solution. Microsoft has stated that it will continue to evolve its SSE solution as an open platform, providing customers with a choice between Microsoft or partner solutions.

The strength of Microsoft's product remains to be seen, and the company is a relatively late entrant to the SSE market. Despite this, Microsoft is likely to do well reasonably well due to the strength of its distribution and customer relationships. How this impacts incumbents is less clear though. Customers seeking a best-in-class solution may not be influenced by Microsoft's entry into the market, but for others, Microsoft will help tick the Zero Trust box.

Financial Analysis

Palo Alto’s revenue increased 24% YoY in the third quarter and it is the stability of growth that is likely driving Palo Alto’s premium valuation at the moment. Product revenue grew 10% and service revenue increased 29%, with subscription revenue growing 31% and support revenue increasing by 25%. Growth was consistent across geographies, with the Americas increasing 24%, EMEA growing 23% and JPAC up 24% YoY. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to increase by 25-27% YoY, although billings growth is expected to decline to 17-19%.

Figure 1: Palo Alto Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

This strength appears to be driven by larger customers consolidating on Palo Alto's platform, and the high cost of large SASE deployments. Palo Alto has also seen LTVs increase by over 30% annually over the past 3 years for its 200 largest customers. Amongst Global 200 customers, 53% have now bought a product from Strata, Prisma and Cortex.

Table 1: Palo Alto Booking Value Growth (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Job openings mentioning Palo Alto in the job requirements have been trending up in recent months which supports the idea that Palo Alto's growth will remain robust going forward.

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning Palo Alto in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Palo Alto is progressively improving its margins, and this has been supported by a dramatic improvement in product gross profit margins. A lot of this is likely the result of pandemic related supply chain pressures easing, but there may also be a structural component. Software is now responsible for roughly 30% of Palo Alto's product revenue, up from around 10% three years ago. Virtual firewalls increased by 55% in the third quarter and have grown by 40% for the year so far.

Figure 3: Palo Alto Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Operating profit margins are also improving as Palo Alto's pace of investment is easing, and the company is beginning to realize the benefits of economies of scale and scope.

Figure 4: Palo Alto Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

The burden of sales and marketing expenses in particular has declined significantly over the past few years. Palo Alto continues to invest in R&D though, which is likely directed at both building out its product portfolio further and more tightly integrating acquisitions. The company should become highly profitable as these R&D investments ease.

Figure 5: Palo Alto Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto Networks)

Job openings at Palo Alto have increased significantly in recent months, which supports the notion that growth will remain robust going forward.

Figure 6: Palo Alto Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Valuation

Palo Alto's stock has historically traded at a significant discount to high growth cybersecurity vendors like Zscaler and CrowdStrike (CRWD), but this discount has all but disappeared over the past 18 months. The ability of Palo Alto to acquire leading cybersecurity capabilities and roll them out to a large customer base has been underappreciated, something that I pointed out in 2020. Investor enthusiasm for Palo Alto may have over corrected now though. While Palo Alto may not be overvalued on an absolute basis, there are a number of cybersecurity stocks that appear more attractively priced.