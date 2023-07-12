BHP: Future Copper And Nickel Cash Flows Will Support The Dividend Yield

Ryan Pierse

Introduction

BHP (NYSE:BHP) is a mining company based out of Australia with assets in every subsector within the natural resources industry. Since mining will be a key industry for green energy initiatives, as well as economic reform, I believe demand for raw materials will remain strong in the coming years. Due to the sheer size of BHP's portfolio as well as the recent growth, I would expect the share price and the dividend to outpace inflation, giving BHP investors a unique edge in the current market climate.

BMO Global Metals, Mining, and Critical Minerals Conference 2023

At this point, BHP is more focused on expanding so they can capture more market demand than their competitors, that is why they recently acquired OZ Minerals for 6.4 billion dollars. OZ can offer some very obvious synergies such as location since they are located in Western Australia near the Pilbara region, where BHP has a near monopoly through their ownership interest in Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF). The acquisition shows It's not just about moving pieces around on the chessboard, it's about creating a company that can thrive in any regulatory and market environment long term.

Through BHP's efforts of recent years, we now have a portfolio comprised of large assets in commodities, which have upside in a faster decarbonizing world. That's the BHP portfolio. In our 1.5 degree scenario, we expect that the world will need almost twice as much steel, twice as much mine copper, twice as much potash fertilizer and 4x as much primary nickel over the next 30 years as the past 30.

Copper Market

In recent years the rate of copper discoveries has been significantly decreasing. While this is positive for BHP from a pure supply and demand perspective there is a more nuanced conversation that needs to be had about the sector. Currently, copper bulls are leaning on the 2030 rollout of electric vehicles and the continued urbanization of China. On the other hand, copper bears say that supply has finally met demand and that copper prices may fall in the short-medium term. I align somewhere in the middle, copper will be needed for years to come, and if demand stalls out the price should remain stable because demand should rise faster than potential supply.

Nickel Assets

As mentioned earlier an important development for BHP was OZ minerals. The acquisition only adds to BHP's nickel assets in western Australia with the newly acquired West Musgrave nickel project. Production is hard to say but the estimate currently is 10-12mtpa at West Musgrave alone. Regardless nickel is a key component in batteries and the partnership with Tesla (TSLA) will guarantee a steady stream of revenue for years to come.

Financial Performance and Dividends

The Q2 report showed BHP has strong cash flow and high margins which means that they will be able to adapt in a rapidly changing macro environment. Just take it from BHP's CFO David Lamont, as broke down the numbers more eloquently than I can.

Thanks, Mike. We have delivered another strong set of results, despite a more challenging backdrop, with lower prices and other external pressures. Underlying attributable profit was $6.6 billion, or $1.30 per share, one of our top half-year results. This incorporates an effective tax rate, including royalties, of $0.40. Underlying EBITDA remained very healthy at $13.2 billion. And our margin, at 54%, and return on capital employed, at 29%, remained strong, reflecting the quality and resilience of our assets, and consistent operating performance.

For any capital-intensive industry, 54% margin is essentially unheard of. BHP has been able to accomplish this through its pipeline and existing relationships with customers. In future reports, I would keep a close eye on their margin because it is a great indicator of the fundamental health of the business on a day to day basis.

Looking specifically at the dividend coverage ratio BHP sits at 1.68x which means BHP has enough net income to pay the dividend for a little over a year and a half. While this may seem good, traditionally income investors are looking for 2.0x dividend coverage. In assessing BHP's ability to maintain the current dividend rate, investors should note the sheer amount of cash on hand.

A yield above 9% is extremely high and needs to be maintained by a low level of debt. BHP has this as they have low-interest rate short-term debt which is easily covered with their low debt/equity and debt/capital ratios. Additionally, their net income margin is 46% coming in much higher than the industry average of 7.12%. Now looking at the industry BHP is delivering more value to shareholders than most mining stocks with a 39% ROE. This is a fantastic ROE for any company, especially for a mining major. As a whole fundamentally BHP should have the liquidity to cover the dividend and also appreciate in stock price due to their strong value proposition for shareholders.

Risks

The biggest risk to BHP isn't anything fundamental, it's market related. While inflation isn't as bad as it was last year, we're still not where analysts would like. 4% inflation is where we're at today, which is still higher than the 2-3% during the boom times between 2008-2020. If there is an overall equity downturn I would expect that to affect BHP just about as much as any mining major. However, even in that scenario the yield and yield security for BHP is still so high that I couldn't really justify betting against them.

Stock Performance and Peers

Even though commodities are a risky business because of price swings mining majors are less affected due to their diversified portfolios across different commodities. BHP's outperformance on the 5-year chart relative to other mining majors and even the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) shows the company's commitment to shareholders.

Conclusion

As a whole BHP shows signs of promise just based on their return to shareholders and their overall fundamental strength. Copper and nickel will be needed not only for industrial use but for electric vehicles and other green industries. Additionally, the ROE and 5-year chart speaks for themselves. I like BHP at today's levels and rate the company a long-term buy.