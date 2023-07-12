thodonal/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) as an investment option at its current market price. This is an alternative play on the S&P 500, given that most ETFs track an index that is weighted by market cap. By contrast, RSP utilizes an equal weight strategy for the stocks in the S&P 500 index, with quarterly rebalancing.

I wrote positively about this fund as 2023 was about to get underway. I saw some merit to owning a more diversified holding after a relatively strong Q4, and thought RSP would be a good way to take some risk off the table. In hindsight, I wasn't really "wrong" when recommending this ETF as it has registered a solid gain. But the truth is the S&P 500 is up much more as a handful of highly weighted stocks have registered large gains:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given the dynamic of the returns we have seen, it could be easy to chase the higher returns and stronger momentum of the S&P 500 (or the NASDAQ 100 - or even just the top seven stocks for that matter!). However, I think double-digits returns in half a year warrants some level of caution. In this respect, I see a continued buy case for RSP despite the under-performance, and I will explain why in detail below.

Handful Of Stocks Are Driving Market Gains

I will start with some background on where we are in terms of market performance. As we have just started the second half of the year, a look-back at January - June returns is a helpful place to begin. The primary story is that equity investors got a welcome reprieve from the losses experienced (broadly) in 2022. But while the major indices are up for the year, that doesn't quite tell the whole story. Most equities in the S&P 500 are up only modestly while a handful of big Tech names have led the way by a wide margin:

YTD Returns (FactSet)

Whether or not this is a positive for you would depend on your perspective and individual holdings - but it is striking either way!

The reality is this suggests to me that the market rally is a bit uneasy. The imbalance between how a few company stocks are performing against the rest of the market poses a risk. There is upside potential - of course - because it could mean the rest of the market is going to catch up. But it could also mean the market rally is not truly supported across the board, and that means downside risk is elevated if optimism in those select stocks fades.

I will reiterate that nobody truly knows where we go from here. It is very possible a few stocks keep driving performance higher. If so, then they (and the S&P 500 which is market-cap weighted) will keep on out-performing. This means RSP will lag as it has in the first half of the year. But I personally see a bit of a rebalancing effect on the horizon. That is my opinion, but it is supported by history. We don't typically see such sharp divergence between the market cap index of the S&P 500 and the equal weight index (as tracked by RSP) sustained for the long period. We have seen this divergence occur many times, but it is typically fleeting and prone to a correction:

Relative Performance (S&P Global)

History can only be a guide. I know this, as I'm sure each reader does. I reiterate that because I may miss the mark with my prediction here but I believe the "AI" hype is getting a bit overblown at current levels and this disconnect between a handful of stocks and the rest of the market is due for a rebalance. For some perspective, look at "AI mentions" on company earnings calls. This went from a fairly normalized topic to one that has created a bit of a frenzy in the short-term:

AI Mentions (BlackRock)

I'm not saying AI is a fad. It is here to stay and will remain an important investment theme. But history is full of transitional events that are similar in nature and RSP can do well in these environments all the same. History is full of similar examples and that is typically the end result. I believe that is the case at this juncture too, and see this as supporting a "buy" call on the fund.

It Can Supplement, Not Replace, The S&P 500

My next thought has to do with the merit to RSP as an investment. I own it and will likely add to my position for the reasons above. But I also own the S&P 500 through the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and I don't plan on selling it. Simply put, I see the two as complimenting each other (as opposed to replacing). The reason for that is that while VOO is dominated by Tech and Consumer-oriented stocks, RSP is not.

For comparison, check out the sector weightings for the two funds shown below, respectively:

RSP Sector Breakdown (Invesco) VOO Sector Breakdown (Vanguard)

The takeaway for me is there is some overlap but not enough to suggest these funds can't complement each other. Beyond that, RSP's strategy means that no one stock is more than .5-.6% of the total portfolio. That minimizes concentration risk; even among the higher-weighted sectors. What this tells me is that investors would be well to own both, as opposed to an "either / or" situation.

Can Stocks Move Higher Broadly Speaking?

One thing I should not neglect to mention is that RSP is still heavily dependent on macro-economic forces. Yes, it has diversity and less concentration risk than the major indices. In this regard it may be "safer". But it is still an all-equity play and is prone to big drawdowns during recessions and/or market volatility events. With the gains we have seen so far in 2023, readers may be wondering how there can possibly be a bull case here.

I think that caution here is a fair point on the surface. If one is seeing too much euphoria and is feeling uncomfortable with the risk-reward outlook I would not fault them here. Do I see a buy case for RSP? Yes. But is this a screaming value right now? Definitely not - and I say that to manage expectations.

With this in mind, what are some reasons that stocks could keep going up? How can we expect more buyers or RSP or anything else?

To me the answer lies with cash balances. There is simply a lot of money (or cash) out there. This may seem strange given how strong returns have been across the investment climate. But the reality is that investors have been rotating to cash and cash equivalents for the higher yields on offer. While this is not necessarily money that will boost equity returns going forward, it certainly is a potential catalyst given the extreme build-up we have seen:

Money Market Funds (USA) (St. Louis Fed)

The conclusion I draw here is this is a potential source of further gains. We don't know if investors are going to start pulling cash out of money markets and put it into the market, but if the jobs picture remains strong there is that possibility. If a recession hits and we see job losses, then more cash is going to go to meeting basic needs and servicing debt. But when people are employed, they have that disposable income to both invest and cover living expenses:

Labor Participation Rates (Charles Schwab)

What I am getting at here is that the labor market remains strong and there is a lot of cash on the sidelines. If people feel confident enough to put that cash to work, then RSP is poised to potentially move higher in the second half of the year.

History Shows This Approach Works

My final point touches on the long-term merits of owning "equal-weight", and RSP by extension. The short-term results of this strategy are not market-beating. I am not suggesting otherwise. But if we look over longer stretches of time, we see there is a very strong case to be made for this exposure.

Over the past 20 years, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has posted gains well above many other passive investment strategies, as shown below:

Twenty Year Performance (S&P Global)

This supports buying for the long-term in my opinion. The reasoning is this is a tried, tested, and approved investment strategy that has worked - and worked in a big way. While the short-term performance lags the "hype" stocks at the moment, I would be stunned if that remains a multi-year result. Equal-weight is bound to recover and narrow the performance gap. Whether it is later this year, next year, or longer, I am very confident it will happen. This makes me comfortable owning RSP now and adding to it for the future benefits.

Bottom-line

RSP is up since the year started and I see more gains on the way. The lagging of the S&P 500 does not concern me. In fact, it convinces me now is a good time to add since diverging performance between market cap weighted and equal weighted tends to balance out over time. With some momentum, less concentration risk, and strong historical performance, I believe a "buy" rating on RSP remains justified. I would encourage my followers to give this idea some consideration going forward.