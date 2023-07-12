Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Volaris: 'V' Is For Valuable, And Volatile

Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
58 Followers

Summary

  • Volaris, a Mexico City-based ultra-low-cost carrier, has an ambitious growth plan that includes expanding its fleet and transitioning to a more fuel-efficient fleet, requiring significant capital investment.
  • The airline's shares have risen by over 70% this year, but the company remains sensitive to changes in fuel cost and USD exchange rate, with fuel being its biggest expense.
  • Despite its growth, Volaris has struggled to translate this into net income, with the company's focus on managing leverage while funding business growth.

737 Aircraft in flight

tracielouise/iStock via Getty Images

I rate Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) shares a Hold at the current time. Volaris benefits from one of the lowest unit costs in the business, not just in Mexico but worldwide, a critical component of its low-cost carrier strategy

View as PDF
Low cost

View as PDF
Volaris is the leader among the 3 carriers that control 99% of the

View as PDF
FY 2023

View as PDF
1,805 2x

View as PDF
Mexico is an attractive

View as PDF
Competitive GDP

This article was written by

Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
58 Followers
Musings on stocks and other securities with a focus on value, catalysts and asset-rich businesses, primarily in the transportation space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.