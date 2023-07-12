tracielouise/iStock via Getty Images I rate Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) shares a Hold at the current time. Volaris benefits from one of the lowest unit costs in the business, not just in Mexico but worldwide, a critical component of its low-cost carrier strategy that allows it to deliver competitive airfares in the marketplace. The airline has an ambitious growth plan over the next few years as it both expands its fleet and upgrades from an A320 CEO Family fleet to an A320neo Family fleet. This ambitious plan requires significant capital expenditures, while the company remains ultra-sensitive to changes in fuel cost and changes in the USD exchange rate. Company overview Volaris is a Mexico City-based ultra-low-cost carrier that is the largest Mexican airline by number of passengers carried. It primarily operates domestically within Mexico but its 200+ routes to 70+ airport include destinations in the United States as well as Central and South America. The airline's route map can be found below: Volaris 1Q23 Results presentation, 4/25/23 It began operations in 2006 but it embarked on its current high-growth trajectory in 2010, when two of its founders agreed to sell their stakes to a group that included airline investor specialist, Indigo Partners. The airline, similar to other low-cost carriers, aim to "stimulate" traffic by providing low airfare and supplementing these with ancillary revenue sources - everything from seats to food and beverage and more:

A combination of its strategy, nimble operations, and issues with competitors (including the Chapter 11 filing of Aeromexico and failure of Interjet) propelled Volaris into a clear leadership position in Mexico:

Volaris shares are up sharply this year - by over 70%, far outpacing the major averages - but are down about 40% from their post-COVID all-time highs reached in 2021. The recent strength in the Mexican peso will surely help ease the burden of the airline's dollar-based lease and fuel costs, while the airline's strategy of focusing on visiting friends and relatives (VFR) traffic and competing with bus routes - a staggering 46% of its routes only compete with bus traffic - should provide at least some competitive advantage and possibly insulate it from any weakness in the Mexican economy. Financials and projections The company's 2023 guidance can be found below:

On the bright side, it shows growth in capacity and revenues while maintaining cost discipline and good EBITDAR margins. However, the thing that stands out most to me is the leverage target, which more than anything is indicative of management's understanding that it needs to keep its debt load manageable in light of its growth trajectory. Despite this, the big question is whether any of this growth translates into profits - net income, not EBITDAR. In the past this has not been the case; however, the airline has perpetually been in growth mode, so this is at least somewhat excusable. However, this has to change eventually, for shareholder's sake and as validation for the company's strategy.

I would say the same about the above - revenue, EBITDAR and FCF are great, but need to be underpinned by profitability. Whether that arrives remains to be seen. Strong shareholder alignment Indigo Partners, an airline-focused private equity firm founded by industry veteran Bill Franke, has created several valuable low cost carriers, including Spirit (SAVE) and Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF), and has investments in Volaris codeshare partner, Frontier, and JetSMART. It has an economic interest of approximately 18.2% of the company with a market value of $200 million. While it has already taken significant dividends from the airline prior to its IPO, and will eventually look to exit its shares, it should be very motivated to maximize the value of this equity. It has also utilized the group of airlines to increase bargaining power with Airbus to order aircraft at attractive prices. With the stock still trading for around its IPO price from several years ago and only slightly above the share price where the company issued equity in December 2020, Indigo should likely be committed to retaining its stake until (and if) significantly higher prices are realized. The Mexican market The Mexican market is by far the most important to Volaris's success.

Mexico is one of the world's largest countries and economies, with some interesting demographic and economic tailwinds.

