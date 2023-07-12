Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aircastle Limited (AYR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 12, 2023 10:33 AM ETAircastle Limited (AYR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.46K Followers

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Connelly - Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Mike Inglese - Chief Executive Officer

Roy Chandran - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Streeter - JPMorgan

Doug Runte - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning. Thank you. If you -- at this time, we'll begin the Aircastle Limited First Quarter 2023 Financial Update Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to James Connelly, SVP of Corporate Communications. Please go ahead, Mr. Connelly.

James Connelly

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aircastle Limited’s first quarter 2023 financial update call. With me today are Mike Inglese, Chief Executive Officer; and Roy Chandran, Chief Financial Officer. Other members of the management team are also on the line and they'll be available during Q&A.

We'll begin the presentation shortly, but I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and a replay will be available through our website at www.aircastle.com. There you can also find the press release and PowerPoint presentation that accompany this call.

I would like to point out that statements today, which are not historical facts, may be deemed forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the estimates or expectations expressed in those statements. Certain facts that could cause actual results to differ materially from Aircastle Limited's expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, which can also be found on our website. I'll direct you to Aircastle Limited's press release for the full forward-looking statement legend.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Inglese

Thanks, Jim. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Last week we were pleased to share the news about an additional $500 million equity commitment

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.