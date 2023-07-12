Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sienna Senior Living: A Cautious Buy For High-Risk Investors

Jul. 12, 2023 11:38 AM ETSienna Senior Living Inc. (LWSCF), SIA:CA
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
7.06K Followers

Summary

  • Sienna Senior Living has reported improved Q1 results with a 14.5% increase in adjusted revenue to $199.6 million and a 13% increase in total net operating income to $36.3 million.
  • The company faces challenges including inflationary pressures on costs and sector-wide staffing issues but has managed to reduce agency rates by about 15% by reducing the number of staffing agencies it works with.
  • Despite a high payout ratio and low dividend growth, Sienna Senior Living is considered a cautious buy for high-risk investors due to the long-term demand for senior housing.

Step by step

supersizer

I last covered Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF)(TSX:SIA:CA) a few months ago from which the stock has recovered a little and, thanks to its massive dividend, beat the U.S. market returns, as shown in the table below.

This article was written by

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
7.06K Followers
I'm primarily a value and dividend investor who has more than 13 years of stock investing experience. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Computer Science, I took university/post-secondary courses in financial markets, finance, financial accounting, and financial planning. I share my findings and ideas on Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, and Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for informational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.