Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chatham Lodging Trust: The Preferred Shares Are Yielding 8.65%

Jul. 13, 2023 10:30 AM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CLDT.PA2 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chatham Lodging Trust is focusing on Extended Stay hotels.
  • I expect a full-year AFFO of $1.15-1.20 per share.
  • According to my calculations, an increase of the cost of debt to 8% would reduce the Chatham AFFO/share by less than $0.25.
  • The dividend coverage ratio on the preferred shares is excellent, and I will likely initiate a position in the next few weeks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hotel Bed kamer

kartouchken/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on the preferred shares issued by some hotel real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Although it is not my favorite sector to invest in, there are some interesting investment opportunities with a

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.34K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may initiate a long position in Chatham's preferred shares, but very likely not within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (11.92K)
Another strong pfd pick $CLDT.PA is on my pfd hot list for possible add. I see hotel rates are trending down somewhat but the issue here is FED speak and rates. Consensus is one or two more hikes, I think maybe they go to 6% though w employment and wage growth strong. Then they hold there a while. 8.65% is a strong yield to mix in if one needed income. Bea
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 11:03 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.92K)
@BeaBaggage Agreed, the preferreds seem to be the way to go here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.