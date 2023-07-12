Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FLTW: Too Much Optimism, Too Little Risk Priced Into Taiwanese Equities

Jul. 12, 2023 11:45 AM ETFranklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • Taiwanese equities have been a beneficiary of the AI wave this year.
  • But fundamental data indicates a cyclical tech downturn is in full swing.
  • With the market largely ignoring geopolitical tail risks as well, the risk/reward of the Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF seems unfavorable.
Young businesswoman using smartphone in financial district,

shih-wei/E+ via Getty Images

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) may have outperformed YTD, but as I cautioned in my coverage of key comparable the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT), the Taiwanese equities investment case is fraught with risks. Fundamentally, Taiwan is

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.19K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.