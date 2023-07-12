FLTW: Too Much Optimism, Too Little Risk Priced Into Taiwanese Equities

shih-wei/E+ via Getty Images

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) may have outperformed YTD, but as I cautioned in my coverage of key comparable the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT), the Taiwanese equities investment case is fraught with risks. Fundamentally, Taiwan is heavily dependent on semiconductor exports, with tech contributing to the vast majority of FLTW and EWT's overall sector exposure (led by leading semiconductor foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)). On the one hand, this entails exposure to the artificial intelligence story, an exciting new driver of chip demand. More importantly, however, Taiwan's semiconductor exposure is still mostly to commodity-like tech products levered to a cyclical (and secular) downturn in the PC and handset end markets. No surprise then that Taiwan has declined into a technical recession this year, with the country's electronics sales data continuing to worsen in June.

Also top of mind is the upcoming general election in January 2024, particularly with China-friendly opposition leaders from the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People's Party gaining ground on the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party. Whatever the outcome, geopolitical pressures are unlikely to ease, and a decoupling scenario seems likely; in turn, the competitive cost advantage of Taiwanese electronics is at risk. At ~16x P/E (vs. consensus estimates for an earnings decline this year), the market seems far too sanguine, and FLTW may be at risk of downside should investors price in the fattening geopolitical tail risks over time. Overall, I would steer clear here.

Fund Overview – Ultra Low-Cost Taiwanese Investment Vehicle

The US-listed iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF seeks to track (pre-expenses) the performance of the FTSE Taiwan Capped Index, comprising large and mid-cap Taiwan equities subject to concentration limits (20% allocation cap for a single constituent; the sum of all constituents >4.5% limited to 48%). The ETF held ~$180m of net assets at the time of writing and charged an industry low 0.2% expense ratio (gross and net), making FLTW the most cost-effective Taiwanese single-country investment vehicle by far.

Like the EWT fund, the tech sector is the largest allocation of the 114-stock portfolio at 58.3%, followed by Financials at 18.3% and Materials at 6.8%. Other notable sector exposures include Industrials (5.0%) and Consumer Discretionary (3.4%). Despite the index weighting caps, the top five sectors still account for an outsized ~92% of the total portfolio; hence, FLTW investors will need to be comfortable with the ETF's sector concentration risks.

The single-stock composition is also in line with EWT, though the 20% cap keeps the allocation to semiconductor foundry TSM at 20.1%. The rest of the top five similarly comprise leading Taiwanese tech franchises such as electronics contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF) at 5.0% and fabless semiconductor company MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) at 4.1%. The biggest portfolio difference here is the 2.1% cash holding. The non-tech exposure is similar as well, featuring names like financial conglomerates Fubon Financial (OTCPK:FUIZF) and CTBC Financial (OTC:CTFHY), as well as Chunghwa Telecom (CHT). With the top five concentration at ~35% of the overall portfolio, FLTW is just as concentrated from a single-stock standpoint as comparable Taiwanese funds.

Fund Performance – Impressive Track Record of Tech-Driven Capital Growth

On the back of the generative AI tailwind, the ETF has returned +16.1% this year and compounded at a strong +9.7% in market price terms (+9.6% in NAV terms) since its inception in 2017. Even after factoring in last year's -27.5% drawdown (total return), most of the outperformance has been front-end loaded, with the three and five-year annualized return at +16.2% and +10.9%, respectively. The only catch is the YoY volatility, with the fund's outsized tech exposure driving its standard deviation to 23.0% and 22.0% over the last three and five years, respectively.

Despite FLTW's volatility, the fund's distribution has also been steady through the cycles, with last year's payout implying a 2.7% trailing yield. With the H1 2023 distribution already running above last year, the fund is on track for yield upside, supported by its cash-generative holdings. While comparable fund EWT offers a higher 4-5% trailing twelve-month yield, the distribution is normalizing lower (currently at ~3% on a 30-day basis), so FLTW remains competitive here. On the other hand, the fund's underlying ~16x P/E and ~1.9x P/B valuation multiples (largely driven by AI optimism) seem pricey in the context of the higher yield backdrop, so value-focused investors will have every reason to be wary.

Beneath the AI Glitter, Taiwan Remains in a Downturn

Amid all the hype about the AI-driven semiconductor tailwind, the market has perhaps forgotten that the vast majority of the semiconductor space is still in a downturn. Yes, the leading-edge AI server market is poised for significant growth. But at a low-single-digit % contribution of overall server demand, it won't be a needle-mover anytime soon. And as Taiwan's larger-than-expected ~23% YoY contraction in June exports highlighted, external demand headwinds are a material overhang. By category, tech exports contracted by ~15% YoY (down from the ~5% contraction in May), with the decline in electronic parts outpacing the broader trend at -21% YoY (vs. the ~10% contraction in May).

The underwhelming export data was followed by a similarly large low-teens % YoY decline in Taiwanese electronics company sales for Q2, led by semiconductors (down high-teens % YoY) and systems (down low-teens % YoY). In tandem, the Taiwanese government's downward revision to GDP growth (already at a multi-year low of ~2%), in reaction to the series of negative GDP prints in recent quarters, could extend into the coming months as well. Finally, TSM's lowered FY23 guidance indicates the corporate earnings revision path for Taiwanese tech is skewed firmly to the downside. Pending signs of a global tech cycle reversal and stimulus-driven demand improvement in mainland China, I wouldn't underwrite a reversal of Taiwan's outlook anytime soon.

Too Much Optimism, Too Little Risk Priced In

Taiwan has smartly leveraged its competitive advantages in commodity-like electronics for years, resulting in a high tech concentration across all country benchmarks. In turn, this has enabled an impressive capital growth track record for Taiwanese ETFs like FLTW; the recent rise of generative AI has only accelerated this rate of compounding. But at a high-teens P/E valuation (vs. an expected high-teens % EPS decline this year), I am concerned about the AI-driven optimism embedded at current levels. The ongoing downturn in traditional tech products (still the bulk of Taiwanese tech exports) has shown no sign of slowing down, while tail risks from the upcoming general election loom large. The market has largely ignored these issues thus far, but when it inevitably prices in the fattening tail risks, Taiwanese funds like FLTW, buoyed by AI optimism, could de-rate significantly.