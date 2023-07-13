Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Top Insider Picks June 2023

Jul. 13, 2023 8:30 AM ETA, AKYA, AXON, DHC, DHCNI, DHCNL, LCID, OPI, OPINL, REIT, LXRX, MAX, MSGE, APPF, RPRX, TMC, STEP, UTI, MODG, DISH, OKE, BVS, DG, AZO, SOL, ZUMZ, ACIW, AN, NEE, IGMS, CMT, PLNT, KURA, OABI, SLOFF, PEB, AAP, CZR, FIBK, PRGO, AMPS, GCO, SRCL, GPC, LSEA, IART, COHR, CC
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
851 Followers

Summary

  • June 2023 saw significant insider purchases in Lucid Group, Diversified Healthcare Trust, Akoya Biosciences, and Axon Enterprise. The Public Investment Fund bought $1.8 billion worth of shares in Lucid Group, increasing its ownership to 74.95%.
  • Diversified Healthcare Trust's proposed merger with Office Properties Income Trust is facing opposition from major investor Flat Footed LLC, which argues the deal undervalues DHC and benefits RMR Group Inc unfairly.
  • In this article, we discuss the most interesting insider purchases by value. In addition, we will take a look into 2 companies more in-depth, which we found particularly interesting.
  • We will delve more deeply into DHC and AKYA as they were two share purchases that caught our attention.

Beautiful mixed race creative business woman shaking hands with a female colleague. Two young female african american designers making a deal. A handshake to congratulate a coworker on their promotion

Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

June was an interesting month for insider purchases as multiple companies had some major insider action. In this series, we will take a look at some of the biggest insider purchases over the last month and we

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
851 Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.