Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is BNY Mellon A Good Buy Ahead Of Its Q1 Results?

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of New York Mellon is set to publish its Q2 results on July 18.
  • We touch upon some of the notable earnings-related sub-plots.
  • We conclude with some thoughts on why BK appeals to us at this juncture.
Oldest Bank In The U.S., BNY Mellon, To Add Cryptocurrency Services

Spencer Platt

Introduction

This year, the stock of the world’s largest custodian bank (with assets under custody of $46.6 trillion)- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), hasn’t set the world on fire, with YTD returns of low single digits. That unremarkable

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.57K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

5ofDiamonds profile picture
5ofDiamonds
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (5.64K)
"Is BNY Mellon A Good Buy Ahead Of Its Q1 Results?" @THE Alpha Sieve

Stock investment articles without the "Time Horizon" are mostly meaningless.

Is $BK a good buy for a buy-and-hold investor?

No.

REITs, Banks, Airlines, CEFs, BDCs, and Leveraged ETFs are never a good investment for a LT buy-and-never-sell investors.

Trading can be done with anything esp. if the technical charts make a death cross between the stock price and its 10 DMA after a step ladder pattern.

My 2c.
Krautman profile picture
Krautman
Today, 12:51 PM
Premium
Comments (39)
@5ofDiamonds What is your reasoning behind that BK is not a good buy-and-hold? FOMO?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.