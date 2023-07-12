Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lucid: Q2 Deliveries Disaster

Jul. 12, 2023
Summary

  • Lucid Group, Inc. delivered 1,404 vehicles in Q2, missing street estimates by almost 475 units and marking a sequential decline from Q1.
  • The company's production has outpaced deliveries by over 4,100 vehicles in the past year, indicating potential sales issues and negatively affecting operating cash flow.
  • Analysts have significantly reduced revenue estimates for Lucid, with the company unlikely to meet its forecast of over $5.5 billion for 2023 revenues.

Exterior view of Lucid showroom. Lucid Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle manufacturer.

Khosrork/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we look at the electric vehicle ("EV") race that has developed over the last couple of years, perhaps the big name that has disappointed the most is Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:

This article was written by

Comments (4)

Xempler profile picture
Xempler
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (2.04K)
Having a career in operations and supply chain management, I just shake my head as companies think building something as complex as a car is easy.
F
Fur
Today, 12:46 PM
Premium
Comments (126)
We look at $LCD and shake our heads.

And I remember how I pointed out that there is no way that $FSR would deliver 42000 earlier this year… people went bonkers how I dared to post something like that. And how important it was to get things right first time.
Mitch Zeitz profile picture
Mitch Zeitz
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (6.24K)
$LCD miraculously still has a $17B valuation. lol
P
Pmg1959
Today, 12:20 PM
Premium
Comments (2.01K)
@Mitch Zeitz should be a quarter of that, at most. Curious to learn Victor’s thoughts. The SA guy with a blind spot as big as a sports car.
