Good News On U.S. Inflation Won't Prevent A July Rate Hike

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • We have had a big surprise in the June consumer price inflation report with both headline and core (ex food and energy) rates rising.
  • The Fed is focused on stamping out all inflation threats and is obsessed with services ex energy ex housing as they fear that this is where the tight jobs market will keep wage pressures elevated.
  • This is certainly not enough to prevent a July rate hike given the Fed's current position, but suggests less need for the second hike it is currently indicating.
  • The inflation backdrop should allow the Fed to respond to any recession threat with interest rate cuts next year.

Financial Leverage And Wealth Balance During Inflation concept. A falling glass jar with coins pouring out. and wooden blocks with coins, shopping cart, notepad, graphs laying on real money,

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

By James Knightley

CPI slows more sharply than expected

We have had a big surprise in the June consumer price inflation report with both headline and core (ex food and energy) rates rising 0.2% month-on-month rather than the

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Comments (1)

f
firsTraveler
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (2.74K)
Core inflation is governments favorite since it shas even less to do with real people than CPI.
