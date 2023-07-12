Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hertz Global Stock: Worth A Cautious Buy Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Jul. 12, 2023 12:20 PM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)
Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
127 Followers

Summary

  • HTZ is worth a cautious Buy, as they have revamped their fleet with more electric vehicles, established strong partnerships with Uber and Tesla, and outperformed peers on fleet utilization.
  • The company's new CEO, Stephen Scheer, former CFO of Goldman Sachs, is expected to lead a successful turnaround and enhance Hertz's reputation.
  • Despite some risks, including increasing interest rates and fleet depreciation, Hertz is predicted to rebound towards a share price of $28 by the end of next year.

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Cindy Ord

Introduction

Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ), is a multinational car rental company based in Florida. It was founded in 1918 by Walter L. Jacobs and is one of the largest car rental companies in the world. After going

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
127 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in forgotten and beaten down public equities. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have calls on HTZ that expire later this summer after the company reports Q2 earnings (estimated release date July 27/23)

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.