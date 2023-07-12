Cindy Ord

Introduction

Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ), is a multinational car rental company based in Florida. It was founded in 1918 by Walter L. Jacobs and is one of the largest car rental companies in the world. After going bankrupt and being acquired by Knighthead Capital and Centares Management in 2021, Hertz was revamped and relisted publicly on the Nasdaq in November 2021. HTZ provides car rental services to customers in almost 150 countries worldwide. The company offers a wide range of vehicles for rent, including sedans, SUVs, trucks, luxury cars and electric vehicles (EV) under a variety of brands including Dollar and Thrift.

This article examines a bull case for the company, as utilization has ticked up amidst a consumer travel & leisure explosion globally. The company saw revenues rise 13% in Q1 versus 2022, and I expect a strong Q2 when the company reports later this month. HTZ has continued to revamp their fleet with more EVs, has established dynamic partnerships with Uber Technologies (UBER) and Tesla (TSLA), and is outperforming peers on fleet utilization. Management is also laser-focused on buying back stock, and CEO Stephen Scheer, the former CFO of Goldman Sachs, is well respected on the street. I anticipate several strong upcoming quarters and the market to finally buy in to the turnaround, with a share price forecast of $28 over an 18-month time frame, supported by a 12.2 FY2024 EV/EBITDA valuation.

Company Overview & Strengths

After emerging from the ashes of bankruptcy, HTZ went public two years ago, but has since underperformed both the S&P500 and its peers. The company had just gone through a reputational crisis and was looking to revamp their brand image and fleet of cars. As we head into Q3 and await Q2 earnings at the end of this month, there are a few key strategic strengths that give HTZ an advantage: a first-mover advantage in EV orders, a strong management team with relationships across Wall St., and partnerships with smaller competitors to access new customers and rider data.

Last fall, HTZ announced a bold plan to purchase 100,000 Tesla cars in a deal worth up to $4.2Bn. The company was first off the blocks and made a statement that rental car firms can also be a leader in moving away from gas-powered automobiles. With a current fleet of ~505,000 cars, this order, which is expected to be fully delivered in 2023, is a meaningful way to improve partnerships with key manufacturers in the EV space. HTZ also announced deals with Polestar and GM to deliver more EVs in the coming years.

The partnership with TSLA is impactful, given that they are by far the leader in EV charging in the U.S.. This given customers the ideal option to rent an EV for a road trip in North America, as Hertz can differentiate from competitors based on a broad fleet of Tesla cars. Additionally, these developments will save on per-unit maintenance up to 50% and early data suggests that the updated fleet will be a boon for business travelers. Corporations see EV usage on business trips as an easy switch to assist in reducing a firm's carbon footprint. With investors clamoring for net zero targets, and strong demand for EVs, this development by HTZ as a first-mover advantage should pay dividends in the present and future.

HTZ Q1 Presentation

In February 2022, HTZ announced that Stephen Scherr would take over as CEO of HTZ. The former CFO of Goldman Sachs was a strong pick to not only lead the turnaround, but enhance HTZ's reputation. Stephen has strong relationships across the street, and the appointment has helped both improve the company's books along and their standing amongst analysts. Q1 saw the company achieve 1.1x of net corporate leverage to EBITDA, without any material debt maturities until 2026, and liquidity of $2.2Bn. The company is also covered by some of the top equity research and private equity firms across the street, including the bulge bracket firms, Oppenheimer Research, and Susquehanna.

As leadership has been revamped over the past year, HTZ has started to lead in first-mover strategic partnerships. HTZ and Uber launched a partnership recently to allow workers to rent Hertz cars to drive for Uber globally. The partnership has had ~50,000 drivers rent a Tesla through this program, and complete more than 24MM trips. While it seems strange to me for drivers to rent a car to then drive for Uber, likely cutting into their earnings, this sets the stage for HTZ to penetrate the short-haul market in the long term. HTZ's foray into this sector is low risk, as the customer pays a fixed rate and HTZ isn't effected by the amount of trips completed. It also permits HTZ to access intriguing customer data related to short-haul rides.

As TSLA develops autonomous cars in the near future, a long-term agreement between HTZ and TSLA can see HTZ become an efficient middleman with scale between car manufacturers and ride share apps such as Uber and Lyft (LYFT), given the upfront cost to purchase a block of cars. HTZ also created a program called "Hertz Electrifies", in which the company will connect with cities to accelerate the electric vehicle transition through offering their own fleets and with sharing charging infrastructure. HTZ noted that Denver will welcome 5,200 electric rental cars, which will also be available to rideshare workers. The company will also increase the charging capacity at the Denver International Airport and it adds support to a full scale strategy of penetration utilizing best-in-class fleet and global scale.

Hertz Uber Partnership

Competitive Landscape

HTZ is a global company that has reach across almost 150 countries. The U.S. rental car industry is worth $56Bn annually, and over $100Bn globally. Rental auto firms account for up to 10% of new car buys from manufacturers, and are on the pulse of the auto industry along with understanding customer patterns in business travel & leisure. While difficult to find today, HTZ's U.S. market share in 2017 was 14%. The expected CAGR in this industry is 4.2% through 2030, but with HTZ's recent partnerships with ride share apps and EV charging infrastructure, it's possible that the high growth sector of ride sharing (expected CAGR of 16%) could present them more opportunities.

HTZ has two key types of competitors. The first block include brand competitors, which consists of other companies within the car rental and lease industry. These competitors offer products with comparable attributes, advantages, and prices. Examples of these competitors include Avis Budget Group (CAR), Enterprise Holdings, and Europcar.

The second group includes external competitors, which operate outside the rental car industry, but cater to similar consumer demands for transportation. These competitors include public and private transportation services like buses, taxis, airplanes, and ride-hailing companies such as Uber. Although they don't provide car rental services specifically, they fulfill comparable transportation needs of consumers. Additionally, car manufacturers present long-term indirect competition to HTZ, but are also key partners for fleet revitalization and improvements.

HTZ is in a strong position compared to competitors, and most notably their brand counterparts. CAR is their main public competitor, as both companies have a significant part of the global and U.S. rental car markets. Revenues increased 13% for HTZ vs. 5% for CAR in Q1. Revenue per day, while still lagging CAR on a notional level, rose 3% vs. a 2% fall for CAR in Q1. Utilization was significantly stronger at 77% vs. 69.4%, amidst a total fleet size that grew 6% year over year vs. 2% for CAR. Along with a stock that is still likely lagging post the recent bankruptcy, on a comparable basis to one of its key global public competitors, HTZ stands up well.

Seeking Alpha Quant Tool

Risks

There are multiple risks with any company in this sector, but there are a few key risks specific to HTZ that are worth mentioning. The first is increasing interest rates - HTZ has about 30% of their outstanding debt linked to floating rates. With many FED members expecting rates to jump toward 6%, we could see rate hikes weigh on earnings by up to $30MM. If the company plans to utilize more leverage to achieve their growth targets, this impact may rise.

Another key risk to keep in mind includes fleet depreciation. Depreciation in Q1 came in below expectations at $381MM (~$252 per unit per month), primarily related to an increase in pricing on used vehicles, and due to fleet mix and optimization. However, as used car prices stabilize and utilization remains elevated, there is a risk that depreciation per unit may rise substantially while revenue per unit tapers off. Finally, another key risk is related to the travel & leisure market. While consumer travel bounced back post-COVID-19 lockdowns, travel spending is starting to abate - airline fares dropped 13% from last year in the U.S., and demand may start to wane as the summer wraps up.

Model Shows Upside

HTZ has seen share price volatility this year, as the automobile rental sector has rebounded in a choppy fashion. The company's net cash position of over $2Bn likely provides sufficient liquidity to fund current growth plans. The model forecasts a current WACC of 7.3%. It's likely that a jump in rates and beta will take the long-term WACC above 8%, but a continued focus on cleaning up the balance sheet and buying back stock should pay dividends later this year.

Author WACC Forecast

I forecast the continuing value of $28Bn, given a 7% revenue increase this year and blended revenue growth of ~2.33% for three years as choppy growth increases eventually flatlines. I see margins holding steady into the end of the year and hold other cost ratios mostly in line with previous results, as Tesla cars start to add value to margins. I see the load utilization factor remaining elevated over time in the high 70% range as the shortage for cars remains ongoing. Coupled with a terminal WACC above 8% and a terminal revenue growth rate of 1%, a $28 share price (see below) can be supported by fundamentals, including a 6x P/E ratio for FY2023, and an EV/EBITDA of 12.2x.

Author Financial Statements Forecast Author Share Price Forecast

Conclusion

Despite facing a challenging period in recent years, HTZ retains its position as a frontrunner in the global rental automotive industry. The company boasts strong operational capabilities and is actively pursuing global expansion. Under new leadership, who have a proven track record across multiple industries, HTZ has implemented successful strategies related to electric vehicles (EV), charging infrastructure, and ride sharing, and have secured a first mover advantage in these segments. Although some risks persist, HTZ appears poised for an interim upswing and warrants a cautious Buy at current levels. I anticipate a rebound towards $28 by the end of next year.