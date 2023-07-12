Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where Is S&P 500 Headed After June CPI Report?

Jul. 12, 2023 11:45 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)AAP, AAPL, AMZN, CMG, COST, CVS, DG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, MCD, META, MSFT, NFLX, NVDA, SBUX, WBA, WMT, SP10012 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Markets roared higher at the open after CPI fell in June 2023.
  • Higher energy prices still on the horizon: impact assessed.
  • I have a S&P 500 4,500 target.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, DIY Value Investing. Learn More »

Asian women examining the shopping receipt at home

shih-wei

Investors heavily exposed to equities will like the cooler June 2023 consumer price index ("CPI") report. Investors on the sideline holding trillions of dollars in money market funds will fear missing further gains. Bearish investors will grumble about the slowing inflation, waiting for

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on hidden gem stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.63K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Individual investor with three decades of experience who runs DIY Value Investing.

Affiliate partner at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

About Do-it-Yourself Value Investing: Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

5ofDiamonds profile picture
5ofDiamonds
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (5.64K)
"Where Is S&P 500 Headed" @Chris Lau

What goes down must come up.

BTFD.

What goes up must come down.

And if it doesn’t within 4 hours you should see a doctor.
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 12:42 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (21.87K)
@5ofDiamonds Despite the article title claiming I have a crystal ball:

Nobody knows nothing.
Hampton108 profile picture
Hampton108
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (5.78K)
IMO…we can no longer separate Wall Street From Washington Politics…seems everyday Main Street is being told how rosy everything is and getting better, but the average Joe isn’t seeing and feeling that way…
Call me tainted, or just an average Joe, but with the election on the horizon we’re going to be misled with all sorts of ups and downs in the market place with the government being the final arbiter…
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 12:20 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (21.87K)
@Hampton108 Keep political noise out of investing and follow the money trail. For example, look at the billions in contracts for military and defence. Learn about the War economy.

Fiscal policy is another way to follow the money trail and invest accordingly.
m
montauk77
Today, 12:42 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (270)
@Chris Lau Chris I agree but the politics are the ultimate pain in the?????
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 12:46 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (21.87K)
@montauk77 Agree. Money talks, politics tricks.
p
paullyballz
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (1.11K)
good recap...thanks
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 11:54 AM
Premium
Comments (2.67K)
4500 is literally around the corner ... maybe by end of week.
I would say the target for 2023 could be 4650-4700 with small pullbacks in between.
Economy seems to be robust considering the dramatic events since the pandemic started with a war right after the pandemic started to ease.
Very difficult times we've been through. We control what we can, the rest is just ... life happening.
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 11:58 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (21.87K)
@PauloCostaSilva I've been studying the P&D (pump and dump) Pros in China and find parallels. SPY might turn back from 4,499.99.

The popcorn investor (who holds cash) should look at this one chart. MS published one, too, with SA news writing 'This Morgan Stanley chart is flashing the biggest stock sell signal in recent memory'
seekingalpha.com/...
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (2.67K)
@Chris Lau It might, and in case it does, we use the weakness to buy ;)
Only people needing the money for the short & mid-term should be " playing " the Buy & Sell game weekly, monthly, quarterly " ... nevertheless the risk is high. I cannot invest like that. Not my " game ".
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 12:08 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (21.87K)
@PauloCostaSilva Same here. I get my game playing fix with paper trading (to stay emotionally sharp, if that's even possible).

Buy low, DRIP, hold forever....avoid bag-holding...it's not rocket science.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.