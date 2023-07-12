Matterport: Lack Of Profits Aren't The Problem
Summary
- Matterport, Inc. announced a 30% workforce reduction in order to pull forward the timeline to turn profitable.
- The digital spaces company continues to fail to drive the substantial subscription growth needed to turn profitable.
- Matterport stock is fairly valued and could make a run towards technical resistance in the short term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
The market appears to favor the large layoffs at Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR), with the stock jumping 9% on news of major cost cutting. The digital spaces company only needed to slash costs due to the inability of the business to grow despite a lot of free trials. My investment thesis remains Neutral on Matterport stock due to the promises of the business and the larger cash balance, but the current business doesn't offer much for investors.
Big Layoffs Are Needed
The biggest problem facing Matterport is that subscriptions sales haven't generally met expectations over the years since going public via a SPAC. For Q1'23, revenues were up 33% to $38.0 million, but the crucial subscription sales only grew 16% to $19.9 million.
The inability to grow crucial subscriptions revenues at a fast clip has left Matterport with an upside down income statement. The company only reported a gross profit of $16.4 million in Q1'23 after a decade of building digital space twins.
The company just announced a 170 position layoff amounting to 30% of the workforce due to another quarter of massive losses. Matterport only recorded an adjusted loss of $20.5 million (similar to operating cash flow losses) due to $33.1 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC").
Anytime the adjusted loss is still larger than the gross profit, a company has a long way to reach profits, especially considering only 50% of the current revenue base is in the high margin subscriptions. The other revenue categories like Services and Product (digital cameras) are in low margin revenues.
Using the adjusted operating expenses of ~$40 million for Q1'23, Matterport could cut up to $12 million worth of quarterly costs with the 30% layoff. In reality, a lot of lower end employees were likely cut and a good portion of operating expenses are not directly tied to employee costs.
At an average employee cost of $150K, the annual saved expenses would be in the $25.5 million range, or $6.4 million per quarter. Matterport would cut the operating cash flow burn rate to ~$14.0 million per quarter.
The company forecast pulling forward the operating cash flow breakeven level by a year to 2024, ahead of an unacceptable plan of taking until 2025. Matterport ended March with a cash balance of $456 million, so the cash level isn't necessarily the issue with needing to pull forward profits.
Subscription Struggles
Naturally, a business generating profits and positive cash flows are far more preferable over a money-losing operation, but subscription growth is the ultimate key to shareholder rewards with this stock. The company has announced a ton of new products, including an AI reconstruction engine offering full automation of digital twins.
The problem remains that Matterport constantly adds new subscribers and spaces under management with limited growth in actual paid subscribers. The actual subscriber based soared 37% to 771K during Q1'23.
For Q1, paid subscribers were up 9K to 67K for 16% growth. Right now, Matterport doesn't even convert 10% of subscribers into paying for their digital twins.
After this big layoff, Matterport likely stems the downside risk of burning through all of the cash. With a reduced cash burn, investors can start placing a stronger view on the enterprise value of the stock near $630 million now.
The valuation struggles when considering the subscription sales run rate is just near $80 million. The valuation doesn't add up to paying $630 million, or maybe a valuation near $700 million when considering further cash burn over the next year before Matterport reaches cash flow positive.
The company is forecast to produce 2023 revenues of $163 million, but such a large portion of those revenues are low calorie for cameras sold nearly at cost and services to capture digital twins at low margins. Even throwing in those revenues, the stock trades at an EV of 4x to 5x sales targets.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Matterport, Inc. probably rallies back to $4 before running into prior resistance. The stock just isn't that appealing at the current valuation with the ongoing losses and lack of meaningful subscription growth considering the financial position of the business.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)