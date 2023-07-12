niphon

The market appears to favor the large layoffs at Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR), with the stock jumping 9% on news of major cost cutting. The digital spaces company only needed to slash costs due to the inability of the business to grow despite a lot of free trials. My investment thesis remains Neutral on Matterport stock due to the promises of the business and the larger cash balance, but the current business doesn't offer much for investors.

Source: Finviz

Big Layoffs Are Needed

The biggest problem facing Matterport is that subscriptions sales haven't generally met expectations over the years since going public via a SPAC. For Q1'23, revenues were up 33% to $38.0 million, but the crucial subscription sales only grew 16% to $19.9 million.

The inability to grow crucial subscriptions revenues at a fast clip has left Matterport with an upside down income statement. The company only reported a gross profit of $16.4 million in Q1'23 after a decade of building digital space twins.

The company just announced a 170 position layoff amounting to 30% of the workforce due to another quarter of massive losses. Matterport only recorded an adjusted loss of $20.5 million (similar to operating cash flow losses) due to $33.1 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC").

Source: Matterport Q1'23 presentation

Anytime the adjusted loss is still larger than the gross profit, a company has a long way to reach profits, especially considering only 50% of the current revenue base is in the high margin subscriptions. The other revenue categories like Services and Product (digital cameras) are in low margin revenues.

Using the adjusted operating expenses of ~$40 million for Q1'23, Matterport could cut up to $12 million worth of quarterly costs with the 30% layoff. In reality, a lot of lower end employees were likely cut and a good portion of operating expenses are not directly tied to employee costs.

At an average employee cost of $150K, the annual saved expenses would be in the $25.5 million range, or $6.4 million per quarter. Matterport would cut the operating cash flow burn rate to ~$14.0 million per quarter.

The company forecast pulling forward the operating cash flow breakeven level by a year to 2024, ahead of an unacceptable plan of taking until 2025. Matterport ended March with a cash balance of $456 million, so the cash level isn't necessarily the issue with needing to pull forward profits.

Subscription Struggles

Naturally, a business generating profits and positive cash flows are far more preferable over a money-losing operation, but subscription growth is the ultimate key to shareholder rewards with this stock. The company has announced a ton of new products, including an AI reconstruction engine offering full automation of digital twins.

The problem remains that Matterport constantly adds new subscribers and spaces under management with limited growth in actual paid subscribers. The actual subscriber based soared 37% to 771K during Q1'23.

Source: Matterport Q1'23 presentation

For Q1, paid subscribers were up 9K to 67K for 16% growth. Right now, Matterport doesn't even convert 10% of subscribers into paying for their digital twins.

After this big layoff, Matterport likely stems the downside risk of burning through all of the cash. With a reduced cash burn, investors can start placing a stronger view on the enterprise value of the stock near $630 million now.

The valuation struggles when considering the subscription sales run rate is just near $80 million. The valuation doesn't add up to paying $630 million, or maybe a valuation near $700 million when considering further cash burn over the next year before Matterport reaches cash flow positive.

The company is forecast to produce 2023 revenues of $163 million, but such a large portion of those revenues are low calorie for cameras sold nearly at cost and services to capture digital twins at low margins. Even throwing in those revenues, the stock trades at an EV of 4x to 5x sales targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Matterport, Inc. probably rallies back to $4 before running into prior resistance. The stock just isn't that appealing at the current valuation with the ongoing losses and lack of meaningful subscription growth considering the financial position of the business.