Google Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As Bing's Growth Slows Down

Jul. 15, 2023 10:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMETA, MSFT
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Google investors may rest assured about its moat, since new data indicates Google Search's growing market share at 92.64% by June 2023.
  • Despite the fast and furious adoption, app downloads for ChatGPT and Bing have slowed dramatically by -38% MoM in June 2023, suggesting that the AI hype may be over.
  • Then again, Google Search's paid website traffic has declined by -11.9% to 20.39M by June 2023, potentially impacting the FQ2'23 top-line.
  • While GOOG has been sending more projects to the Google Graveyard, while further rationalizing its headcounts, it remains to be seen if the management may similarly achieve META's improved margins.
  • Investors must also note the potential impact of GOOG's backloaded SBC expenses and increased AI R&D/ capex in FY2023.

Google Hosts Its Annual I/O Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

The GOOG Investment Thesis Remains Unshaken, Post ChatGPT Hype

We previously covered Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in May 2023, discussing its new accounting methods, which had accelerated Google Cloud's profitability and boosted the company's EPS growth in FQ1'23.

However, thanks

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

