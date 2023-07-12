Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OCCI: 26% Yield, But OXLC Might Actually Be Better

Trapping Value
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • OCCI was a hard pass about a year back.
  • The "yield" was a mouth-watering 20%, but the numbers that mattered more were eye watering.
  • The yield is now up to 26%. "Surely you cannot go wrong here?"
  • You can and don't call me Shirley.
Complacency

biffspandex

On our last coverage of OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) we focused on why you won't make anywhere close to the sticker yield of 20%. The fund did better than we expected. No really, it did. The price drop was over 20% but the

This article was written by

Trapping Value
Trapping Value
38.74K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

d
daddy stockbucks
Today, 2:23 PM
Premium
Comments (296)
Am I the only fan of this stock here? I trade it on the ranges but mostly hold for the dividend. 2 years in, it basically supports my family now. So many sell articles on this stock on SA, none of them concern me, in fact I appreciate them if they negatively affect stock price when I am accumulating.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 1:59 PM
Premium
Comments (10.44K)
@Trapping Value,

Sad but true: “

Anyone who has followed the multitude of CEFs, knows that one out of every 100 succeeds in getting that "capital appreciation". Nine out of 100 manage to keep the NAV flat. 90 out of 100 do a slow motion train wreck on the NAV. OCCI fits into the third category.”

This truism has never been said better by anyone on SA!!!

Nonetheless I need income, now.

long: $ECC, $XFLT, and some $OXLC, and drum role please…$USOI, $SVOL, $SVR
T
TBG_MK
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (532)
Grabbed 500 ECC at $10.05 today. I'm a long term holder just living off of div's and reinvesting on dips.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 2:00 PM
Premium
Comments (10.44K)
@TBG_MK,

Nice job! I accumulated more yesterday at $10.135. Excellent scoop this morning!
C
Coe76
Today, 1:43 PM
Comments (255)
There are folks whose focus is total return. There are other folks whose focus is buy and hold pure income generation via distributions or dividends. Some investment ideas are not right for one group but are perfectly acceptable to the other. It would be nice if SA authors would acknowledge this and not have articles that subtly condemn either choice.
