Allison Dinner

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock when I wrote about it the last time as I expected GPS to continue showing positive results from its restructuring efforts.

Based on my current outlook and analysis on GPS, I reiterate my buy rating. I expect GPS to continue making progress in its restructuring efforts and drive very strong earnings in the near-term, which will drive positive stock price momentum.

Business

The Gap, Inc. is in the retail clothing business. The business caters to male, female, and juvenile consumers, selling them casual wear, jeans, pants, shirts, tops, accessories, and personal care items. Gap serves customers worldwide.

Industry & Peers

According to The Business Research Company, the global apparel market is set to grow by 6.2% a year until 2027, reaching a market size of around $830 billion. In my opinion, the growth is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for online shopping, which has given manufacturers justification to roll out more SKUs to cater for a wider range of demand. However, I believe the near-term growth – 2023 – will be a tough one as the industry faces high inflation, leading to consumers cutting back on discretionary spending.

Qualitative review

The first quarter results for GPS were better than expected, and the company is sticking to its sales forecast for FY24. The results achieved so far have reassured me that the GPS is heading in the right direction with its reorganization efforts. I believe that the sequential improvement in comps growth at GPS, which was driven by the Old Navy and Gap brand banners, is a clear indication of recovery. Despite the fact that the macro environment was still volatile and Athleta's results were still disappointing, I think that management execution within the core Old Navy banner is starting to improve, thanks to better assortments and an increase in market share gains in women's and baby. Secondly, management has pointed to the company's improved ability to chase into consumer trends as the reason for a 27% decrease in stock levels year over year.

I continue to have faith in GPS's ability to turn things around, as I anticipate the Old Navy brand's performance to improve, gross margin to increase, fixed cost leverage to be recaptured, and FCF to grow sequentially. However, I am aware that further evidence (in the form of results) that the company is headed in the right direction is required before the stock price will respond favorably. Until the macro situation improves, it's likely that the stock will remain rangebound.

That said, I remain confident in the turnaround story.

Quantitative review

Author's work

GPS revenue is likely to remain under pressure in the near term as a result of the inflationary environment, which forces consumers to cut back on spending. While I am optimistic about the turnaround efforts, I believe investors should be aware that GPS is also experiencing weak Athleta sales trends and a difficult comparison to last year's Banana Republic high growth. All three of these factors are likely to have an impact on near-term revenue performance.

Author's work

Author's work

However, GPS posted a solid margin in the quarter, which sparked an uptick in EBIT margin growth supported additionally by sound management of opex. I also found it encouraging that management improved the gross margin forecast for the year as a result of decreasing cost headwinds.

Simplywallst

Simplywallst

GPS has $1.8 billion in total debt and $1.2 billion in cash, for a net debt of $600 million. This puts the company at 1x net debt to EBITDA, but keep in mind that EBIT to interest is only 1.9x, so there is some risk here because EBIT can only cover two years of interest.

Valuation

I believe the right valuation method to value GPS is via its earnings, which it is trading at 14x forward earnings today.

Simplywallst

Given that GPS is expected to grow earnings at the fastest rate, I believe its valuation premium is justified. However, I also acknowledge that this is a turnaround situation, hence the premium is minimal at this point. As GPS continues to grow earnings, albeit via a low base, I expect valuation to inflect positively accordingly.

Finmaster

I believe GPS can grow earnings at 30% a year for the medium term as its restructuring efforts bear fruit, driving its net income back to near pre-covid levels. MY DCF model assumes GPS to grow net income at 30% for 5 years, following by a deceleration in growth to 2% in the terminal year. This gives me a price target of $19.

Risk

The risk for GPS is another round of mis-execution which will kill the restructuring equity story and investors’ confidence in management’s words. Combination of these will put further pressure on the stock.

Conclusion

I maintain a positive outlook on GPS restructuring efforts and recommend a buy rating. The company's first quarter results exceeded expectations, and it continues to stick to its sales forecast for FY24. Despite challenges in the industry such as inflation and weak sales trends for Athleta, I believe Gap Inc is moving in the right direction with improvements in the Old Navy brand and better management of costs. While near-term revenue may be affected, the company has shown solid margin performance and decreased cost headwinds. However, the risk of mis-execution remains, which could impact the restructuring efforts and investor confidence.