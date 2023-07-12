Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Organigram Stock: Assessing If Upcoming Q3 Earnings Can Prompt A Breakout

Jul. 12, 2023 1:16 PM ETOrganigram Holdings Inc. (OGI), OGI:CA
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.61K Followers

Summary

  • Organigram Holdings has experienced a sustained bearish pattern over the past 27 months, resulting in losses of over 87%.
  • Despite this, OGI stock is trading at a low valuation, with no interest-bearing debt and strong fundamentals, including a 24% top-line increase and a record adjusted gross margin of 34% in the recent second quarter.
  • Organigram is expected to announce its Q3 earnings on 13th July, with analysts predicting continued negative earnings, with the company's profitability remaining a concern due to downward revisions of forward-looking sales estimates.

Growing cannabis banner background. Close up Marijuana green leaves with white yellow and brown stigmas trichomes indoor cultivation. Indoor greenhouse.

naveebird/iStock via Getty Images

Organigram Overview

We wrote about Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) back in February of 2021 (shares were trading at approximately $13.60 a share) when we favored a short-term long setup in the cannabis company over a long-term

