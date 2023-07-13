BrianAJackson

QRAs you may know, I’ve been putting together a real estate investment trust ("REIT") portfolio for my mother, who’s looking to put some of her money to work to generate reliable and consistent income.

A few days ago, I published an article on the first 11 picks in that new portfolio, and I added 9 more names recently (at iREIT® on Alpha).

This portfolio for mom now has 20 REITs and I plan to add another 5 higher-yielding REITs as part of the so-called “salsa” that essentially is a yield-enhancer that should boost the average dividend yield for the portfolio to over 6%.

I think my mom will really like the new basket I built for her, and she’s also aware of the new REIT ETF (exchange-traded fund) that I’m preparing to launch soon. I told her recently about the new Index we built, called iREIT-MarketVector™ Quality REIT Index, that provides exposure to high-quality U.S.-listed common and preferred equity securities of REITs while ensuring sector diversification.

The ETF is not available yet, but our team has been working feverishly to get it to market, because I know that there are many people like my mother who prefer clicking the button once to own a basket of stocks, versus having to pay the stockbroker or spend countless hours on research.

I’ve come to the conclusion that there are just two types of investors:

DIY Investors: Do-it-Yourself investors who have the time, skillset, and money to research and buy their own stocks, like many of you on Seeking Alpha.

DIFY Investors: Do-it-For-You investors are those who want someone else to do it for them (like my mother).

These so-called DIFY Investors are increasing rapidly and so are ETFs. BlackRock forecasts global ETF AUM (assets under management) reaching $12 trillion by 2023, with much of this growth will likely come from Europe, where assets could triple.

I’m excited that our team of research analysts (who all began writing on Seeking Alpha) will soon enter the ETF world and begin providing value for DIFY investors, just like my mom.

Speaking of my mom, I recently recommended an ETF for her, and I want to share the insight with you now…

It’s The "Ultimate SWAN"

We have completed a memorable first half of 2023 with the top performing sectors being Information Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary all generating returns of 30% or more.

Those sectors were far and away the top performers, but it was not a collective effort even within those sectors, as it was more a top-heavy rally. Some of the top performers within these sectors include:

Apple (AAPL)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Meta Platforms (META)

Tesla (TSLA)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Netflix (NFLX)

Amazon (AMZN).

These are just a few, but here’s how all of these stocks performed through the first half of what was a memorable start to 2023:

As you can see, NVDA was far and away the top performer, increasing roughly 190% in just six months, followed by Meta Platforms and Tesla.

This leads us to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD), which has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) through the first half of 2023 and has gotten a lot of flak from investors.

One reason for the disappointment for SCHD investors is that they have become so accustomed to the ETF outperforming, and that has certainly not been the case thus far.

Through the first half of 2023, SCHD saw its shares fall 2%, far underperforming the S&P 500, which climbed 16% while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) climbed more than 30%.

Seeing the Nasdaq climbing more than 30% in the first half of the year is its best start in four decades. This should also speak to the top-heavy rally that we have seen from many technology companies after a less than stellar 2022.

That largely explains the underperformance for SCHD to start the year. When looking at the sector breakdown below, you will see that the technology sector is only the fifth largest sector within the fund, accounting for only 12% of the entire fund.

Unfortunately, Industrials and Technology were the only sectors within the top five to generate a positive return through the first half of the year, which again explains the underperformance.

However, knowing that healthy rallies are often broader, it’s unlikely that we remain in a one-sided and top-heavy market. There are a lot of uncertainties on the horizon for the stock market, such as:

Continued rise in interest rates

Slowing economic growth

Rise in unemployment

Geopolitical tension.

And the list goes on, but most of all is the inflated valuation in which the stock market trades at. Given that, we could see investors reallocate back to more defensive and underperforming sectors like Health Care and Consumer Defensive, which would benefit the likes of SCHD.

After all, SCHD is well diversified, which has helped the fund outperform over the years. The fund has 104 total positions with the top 10 positions accounting for 40% of SCHD.

You can see this just by looking at the diversified top 10 holdings, which is as follows:

Broadcom (AVGO) has kept SCHD upright for the most part, climbing more than 50% through the first six months of 2023. Looking at this chart below, you can see that Broadcom was far and away the outperformer, with AbbVie (ABBV) being the biggest laggard within the top 10, with the stock down 15% through June 2023. Broadcom was the only stock in the top 10 to outperform the market as a whole.

Given the diversification, it will only be a matter of time before other sectors start performing and turn around the performance for SCHD. Next, let’s take a look at the funds top 5 positions to see how they are trading in accordance with their historical averages.

Top 5 Positions Have Upside Potential

#1 - Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom is a leading semiconductor company that has very powerful chips, some that are needed to utilize artificial intelligence. The company has a market cap of $362 billion, and as of this writing, shares are up nearly 60% on the year.

Looking at the FAST Graphs chart below, we can see that over the past five years, shares of AVGO have traded at an average earnings multiple of 14x. Looking at the 2023 analyst estimates, the stock currently trades at a multiple of 20.9x. We have spoken about the move AVGO shares have made so far in 2023, so it is no surprise that shares trade above their historical averages.

#2 - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

UPS, on the other hand, has had a much more difficult road in 2023 than Broadcom. Being one of the leading logistics companies with a market cap of $156 billion, the company is embroiled in a labor disagreement right now with their union workers over pay. On the year, shares are up 5%. Shares currently trade at a 2023 earnings multiple of 17.2x, which is still above the company’s five-year average of 15.5x.

#3 - Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems is a value tech company that has products in the networking and communications sectors. The company is also building out their AI capabilities as well. CSCO currently has a market cap of $209 billion and on the year, shares are up 9%.

Over the past five years, shares of CSCO have traded at an average multiple of 16.0x and they currently trade at an earnings multiple of 12.9x, making shares look rather intriguing.

#4 - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications is a leading telecommunication company with a market cap of $148 billion. VZ has been dealing with higher costs and lower revenue growth as it competes with the likes of AT&T (T) and the faster-growing T-Mobile US (TMUS).

On the year, shares of VZ are down 13%, contributing to the underperformance for SCHD. Over the past five years, shares of VZ have traded at an average earnings multiple of 11.2x, yet investors can pick up shares at an earnings multiple of just 7.5x.

#5 - PepsiCo (PEP)

Rounding out the top five is PepsiCo which is a leading global beverage and snack company with a market cap of $254 billion. Year to date, shares are up 2.5%. PepsiCo is often a defensive stock to own if we do in fact dip into a recession in the back half of 2023.

Over the past five years, shares of PEP have traded at an average earnings multiple of 26.1x, yet investors can pick up shares at an earnings multiple of 25.2x.

In Closing…

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ is now trading at $73.75 per share with a dividend yield of 3.6%. Seeking Analysts rate the ETF as a BUY while the Quant rates it as a HOLD.

Seeking Alpha grades SCHD well, with 3 A+’s for Expense Ratio (just .06%), Dividends (see below), and Liquidity ($47 Billion in AUM).

Our team is spending a lot more time researching ETFs. Over the last six months, we’ve written on the following funds:

Please let me know if there’s an ETF that you would like for us to research? As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.