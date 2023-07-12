Build Portfolio Wealth With Total Return Value Investing

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jul. 12, 2023 1:47 PM ETDKS, KO, MMM, MSFT, UNP
David J. Waldron profile picture
David J. Waldron
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High-yield dividend stocks and dividend growth investing were all the rage in the post-Great Recession bull market for all the wrong reasons.
  • Thoughtful, disciplined, and patient investors are steadfast in dividend value investing for total return from capital gains and dividend income.
  • Mistake number one for many investors is buying into an investment based on a tip from a broker, financial writer, or worse, a neighbor. Do your research.
  • A profitable alternative to high-yield investing is calculating the yield-on-cost of quality companies with low payout ratios already residing in your portfolio.
  • Instead of chasing yield, buy quality at a reasonable price, and hold for as long as you can, perhaps forever. Any dividend payouts are a bonus.
Business leader woman

andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Chasing dividend yields and non-dividend growth are recipes for junk. Build wealth with total-return investing — capital gains plus income — thus, in retirement; we are pursuing bucket list items instead of higher dividend payouts.

This article was written by

David J. Waldron profile picture
David J. Waldron
3.93K Followers
David J. Waldron is contributing editor of Quality Value Investing (QVI) on Seeking Alpha Investing Groups. He achieves alpha by investing in a company’s current wealth and the stock’s present value instead of unreliable predictive analysis and speculative growth.

A Seeking Alpha contributor since 2013, David is the author of the international selling Build Wealth with Common Stocks. The book explores the principles, strategies, and practices for discovering outstanding companies whose common shares are temporarily trading at reasonable prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO, MMM, MSFT, UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

David J. Waldron's Quality Value Investing articles, course modules, research reports, and model portfolios are for informational purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs nor intended for portfolio construction beyond his family portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. David is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in their own research or due diligence and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or specialized attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

